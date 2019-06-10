Ontario Golfers Byun and Rivers Win Future Links Quebec Championships

(Via Golf Canada) Joly, Que. – Eric (Joohyung) Byun of Richmond Hill, Ont. maintained his second-round lead to win the boys’ division, while Brooke Rivers of Brampton, Ont. remained dominant to win in the girls’ division of the Future Links, driven by Acura Québec Championship at Club de golf Les Boisés de Joly, Sunday.

Byun entered the final round with a share of the lead and shot 2-over par 74 Sunday to win the 54-hole tournament by a single stroke. Byun’s three-straight birdies on holes No. 5 through 7 put him atop the leaderboard and he withstood a strong push from Remi Chartier, who finished second.

Byun was T21 at the 2018 Future Links, driven by Acura Québec Championship. He finished T38 at last year’s Canadian Junior Boys Championship.

Chartier, a Montreal native, held a share of the lead heading into the final round. He finished second at last year’s Future Links, driven by Acura Québec Championship and a bogey free back nine helped him to an even-par 216 on the tournament.

Frédéric Rousseau (Longueuil, Que.), Michael Ikejiani (Minesing, Ont.) and Logan Boucher (Beaconsfield, Que.) round out top-five players in the boys’ division advancing to the 2019 Canadian Junior Boys Championship, taking place August 11-15 at Covered Bridge Golf & Country Club.

In the junior girls’ division, Brooke Rivers was unstoppable throughout the tournament, winning by 16-strokes.

The Brampton, Ont. native shot the only under-par rounds of the tournament in the girls’ division, carding 2-under par 70 in each of her three rounds. She finished at 6-under during the 54-hole tournament.

Raesa Sheikh of Caledon, Ont. was the closest competitor to Rivers. Sheikh made an eagle on the par-5 No. 7 in the final round, giving her a 3-over-par 75 on the day and 11-over for the tournament.

Defending champion Emily Romancew of Pierrefonds, Que. came in third. Romancew shot 12-over par 228 for the tournament.

Rounding out the top five (including ties) headed to the 2019 Canadian Junior Girls Championship held from July 29-August 2 at Lethbridge Country Club in Lethbridge, Alta. are Alexis McMurray (Oakville, Ont.), Élizabeth Labbé (Lévis, Que.) and Heather McLean (Port Williams, N.S.) at 19-over-par 235.

Complete results from the 2019 Future Links, driven by Acura Québec Championship:

Junior Boys’ Division

1. Eric (Joohyung) Byun, Richmond Hill, ON, *70-71-74-215 -1

2. Remi Chartier, Naples, FL, *72-69-75-216 E

3. Frédéric Rousseau, Longueuil, QC, *75-71-73-219 +3

3. Michael Ikejiani, Minesing, ON, *71-74-74-219 +3

5. Logan Boucher, Beaconsfield, QC, *73-77-70-220 +4

6. Bennett Ruby, Waterloo, ON, *73-70-78-221 +5

6. Raphael Lebrun, Lac Delage, QC, *72-73-76-221 +5

8. Alexis Clément, Drummondville, QC, *78-71-73-222 +6

8. William Forgues, Boischatel, QC, *76-73-73-222 +6

8. Dylan MacDonald, Markham, ON, *73-75-74-222 +6

11. Jean-Philippe Parr, St-Célestin, QC, *76-76-71-223 +7

11. Justin Matthews, Little Britain, ON, *72-75-76-223 +7

11. James Newton, Ottawa, ON, *75-72-76-223 +7

11. Robbie Latter, Mississauga, ON, *73-70-80-223 +7

15. Guillaume Dubois, St-Augustin, QC, *76-72-76-224 +8

16. Thomas Latter, Mississauga, ON, *75-77-73-225 +9

16. Cameron Corbett, Little Britain, ON, *72-77-76-225 +9

18. Ellis Kinnaird, Carleton Place, ON, *76-77-73-226 +10

18. Nathan Desrochers, St. Bruno, QC, *79-74-73-226 +10

18. Daniel Kirby, Woodstock, NB, *76-76-74-226 +10

18. Ben MacLean, Niagara Falls, ON, *75-77-74-226 +10

18. Dylan Henderson, Waterloo, ON, *76-76-74-226 +10

23. Ben Miles, Ottawa, ON, *76-77-74-227 +11

23. Skyler Sicoli, Nepean, ON, *78-73-76-227 +11

25. Felix-Antoine Levasseur, Nicolet, QC, *76-78-74-228 +12

25. Joshua Hayes, Sudbury, ON, *76-78-74-228 +12

25. Thomas Vallières, Victoriaville, QC, *74-76-78-228 +12

28. Jean-Philippe Denicourt, Saint-Césaire, QC, *77-76-76-229 +13

28. Felix Bouchard, Otterburn Park, QC, *73-77-79-229 +13

28. Brandon White, Bourget, ON, *71-78-80-229 +13

31. Anthony Robitaille, Wendake, QC, *79-75-76-230 +14

31. Jocelyn Ménard, Cumberland, ON, *75-77-78-230 +14

31. Thomas Stafford, Beaconsfield, QC, *73-76-81-230 +14

31. William Littlejohn, Chicoutimi, QC, *75-73-82-230 +14

35. Daniel-Ange Morency, St-Esprit, QC, *75-81-76-232 +16

35. Felix Boucher, Dieppe, NB, *81-73-78-232 +16

35. Owen Mullen, Truro, NS, *74-81-77-232 +16

35. Nathan Hogan, Miramichi, NB, *73-79-80-232 +16

35. Peter Blazevic, Mississauga, ON, *75-77-80-232 +16

35. Malik Dao, Notre-Dame Ile Perrot, QC, *76-76-80-232 +16

35. Nicolas Godbout, Québec, QC, *76-76-80-232 +16

35. Justin Fedele, St. Lazare, QC, *77-73-82-232 +16

43. Jake Smith, Dartmouth, NS, *80-76-77-233 +17

44. Cedrik Sara, Laval, QC, *82-80-72-234 +18

44. Samuel Breton Gagnon, Quebec, QC, *78-80-76-234 +18

44. Alexandre Gélinas, Blainville, QC, *76-78-80-234 +18

44. Antoine Chevalier, Carignan, QC, *76-78-80-234 +18

44. Ryan Somerville, Aurora, ON, *76-77-81-234 +18

49. Scott Loach, Sherbrooke, QC, *76-79-80-235 +19

49. Mikael Pageau, Gatineau, QC, *74-80-81-235 +19

51. Ewan Jr Kelly, Beaver Bank, NS, *80-80-76-236 +20

51. Zachary Tosi, Pointe-Claire, QC, *80-80-76-236 +20

51. Anthony Gagnon, Maskinongé, QC, *79-77-80-236 +20

51. Victor Parenteau St-Antoine, Le Gardeur, QC, *76-79-81-236 +20

55. Jeremy Godin, Sorel-Tracy, QC, *80-83-74-237 +21

55. Ross Cleary, Ottawa, ON, *80-81-76-237 +21

55. Jonathan Demers, Drummondville, QC, *78-78-81-237 +21

58. Logan Tramble, Bedford, NS, *81-81-76-238 +22

58. Zachary Wylie-Kos, Kanata, ON, *79-80-79-238 +22

60. Anthony Jomphe, Chicoutimi, QC, *81-78-80-239 +23

60. Simon Ménard, Valleyfield, QC, *76-79-84-239 +23

62. Gabriel Gaudet, St-Liguori, QC, *81-80-79-240 +24

62. Felix Gérin, Coaticook, QC, *81-77-82-240 +24

64. Kieran Allain, Halifax, NS, *81-84-76-241 +25

64. Mathis Rollin, Rockland, ON, *83-78-80-241 +25

66. Matis Lessard, Beauceville, QC, *82-80-80-242 +26

66. Jordie Cooper, Fall River, NS, *77-83-82-242 +26

68. William-Philippe St-Pierre, Rimouski, QC, *80-86-77-243 +27

68. Shawn Robillard, Sherbrooke, QC, *86-80-77-243 +27

68. Philippe Richard, Stoneham-Et-Tewkesbury, QC, *79-79-85-243 +27

68. Mathieu Chouinard, Lac-Delage, QC, *81-78-84-243 +27

72. Charles Louchard, Ste-Julie, QC, *82-85-78-245 +29

72. Antoine Lauzon, Montreal, QC, *84-80-81-245 +29

74. Jean-Christophe Gagnon, Québec, QC, *88-84-74-246 +30

74. Tommy Bottari, Candiac, QC, *85-78-83-246 +30

74. Jake McBride, Stittsville, ON, *84-77-85-246 +30

77. Morris Garon, Lac-Beauport, QC, *82-80-86-248 +32

78. Jacob Stoddart, Barrie, ON, *85-85-79-249 +33

79. Mathieu Sénéchal, Lac Supérieure, QC, *85-85-80-250 +34

80. Hans Garon, Lac-Beauport, QC, *85-83-85-253 +37

80. Simon Savaria, La Prairie, QC, *85-81-87-253 +37

82. Justin Grimard, Deux-Montagnes, QC, *84-86-85-255 +39

83. Matthew Dufour, Chicoutimi, QC, *83-89-89-261 +45

83. Victor Rodrigue-Senécal, Ste-Julie, QC, *85-91-85-261 +45

85. Thomas Morissette, Chicoutimi, QC, *94-83-85-262 +46

86. Nicolas Julien, Boucherville, QC, *94-85-84-263 +47

Junior Girls’ Division

1. Brooke Rivers, Brampton, ON, *70-70-70-210 -6

2. Raesa Sheikh, Caledon, ON, *75-77-75-227 +11

3. Emily Romancew, Pierrefonds, QC, *74-77-77-228 +12

4. Alexis McMurray, Oakville, ON, *81-77-77-235 +19

4. Élizabeth Labbé, Lévis, QC, *72-82-81-235 +19

4. Heather McLean, Port Williams, NS, *77-78-80-235 +19

7. Jillian A Friyia, London, ON, *77-81-79-237 +21

8. Vaijayanti Bharkhada, Brampton, ON, *82-82-75-239 +23

8. Haley Baker, Halifax, NS, *78-77-84-239 +23

10. Mathilde Denicourt, Saint-Césaire, QC, *80-77-83-240 +24

11. Lydia St-Pierre, Lévis, QC, *78-84-82-244 +28

11. Rozlyn Rooke, Milton, ON, *84-78-82-244 +28

13. Peyton Costabile, Ayr, ON, *84-80-81-245 +29

14. Dylann Armstrong, North Gower, ON, *92-81-74-247 +31

14. Marie-Ève Pilon, Repentigny, QC, *84-84-79-247 +31

16. Abbey Baker, Halifax, NS, *84-83-81-248 +32

17. Yasmine Qureshi, Québec, QC, *81-85-85-251 +35

18. Anne-Sophie Bélanger, Québec, QC, *84-78-90-252 +36

19. Camille Lapierre-Ouellet, Granby, QC, *85-83-85-253 +37

19. Mandy Zeng, Oakville, ON, *85-82-86-253 +37

19. Yarui Xiao, Montreal, QC, *82-80-91-253 +37

22. Frédéricke Desbiens, Boischatel, QC, *85-91-79-255 +39

23. Laurence Lamer, Blainville, QC, *85-91-81-257 +41

24. Alicia Hénault, St-Guillaume, QC, *88-82-88-258 +42

24. Andreanne Laforest Allard, Chicoutimi, QC, *81-90-87-258 +42

26. Julie Gauvin, Dieppe, NB, *87-83-89-259 +43

27. Taylor Cormier, Corner Brook, NL, *88-88-85-261 +45

28. Megan MacGregor-Coste, Laval, QC, *90-88-84-262 +46

29. Juliette Prud’homme, Mont-Royal, QC, *87-90-86-263 +47

29. Sarah-Maude Martel, Laurierville, QC, *90-81-92-263 +47

31. Yasmine Daoud, Pierrefonds, QC, *92-90-84-266 +50

32. Genevieve Jobin, Québec, QC, *91-88-91-270 +54

33. Clara Levesque, Lévis, QC, *93-109-91-293 +77