Gail Graham Named as 2018 Canadian Golf Hall of Fame Inductee

She got her start in golf in Manitoba, took her skills to British Columbia, and ultimately became a beacon for the game in all of Canada.

Gail Graham, a winner on three professional tours, including twice on the LPGA TOUR was named on Thursday as one of the two inductees into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame for 2018. She will become a member of the institution alongside the late architect Arthur Vernon (A.V.) Macan.

“I am just over the moon, and so honoured, and so very lucky to be going into the Hall with another inductee, A.V. Macan, who I have some ties with,” an emotional Graham shared during a teleconference with the media. “I think it’s kind of a nice little fit for the both of us, and I very much look forward to July 24th.”

July 24th will mark the induction ceremony for Graham, taking place on Hall of Fame Day at the Glen Abbey Golf Club during the RBC Canadian Open.

“I am, to say the least, blown away, excited and humbled,” said Graham. “I admire and respect all of the Hall’s members and to join these amazing people who have contributed so much to Canadian golf is an absolute honour.”

Announcement Call With Gail Graham with an introduction by Sandra Post (Audio courtesy of Golf Canada)

“The Canadian Golf Hall of Fame recognizes the accomplishments of outstanding individuals and their tremendous impact on the game of golf and it is an honour to welcome Gail Graham,” said Sandra Post, Chair of the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee. “Gail was both an accomplished player who transitioned to a successful post-playing career as a tournament and LPGA administrator,” said Sandra Post, Chair of the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee.

Graham, now 54, was a member of the LPGA TOUR for fifteen season, from 1990 until 2005. During that time she won both the 1997 Alpine Australian Ladies Masters and the 1995 Fieldcrest Cannon Classic. She also recorded wins on the Futures Tour (now Symetra Tour) and the Legends Tour, of which she is currently the President. She has been a Board member since 2016.

As an administrator she was also on the LPGA Executive Committee (1994-1997 & 1999-2002) including a two-year term as President (2001-2002). In 2002, she was voted by her fellow LPGA Tour members as the recipient of the William and Mousie Powell Award as the player who whose behaviour and deeds best exemplifies the spirit, ideals and values of the LPGA.

She now works as a golf coach and a reporter for LPGA broadcasts on the Golf Channel.

Already a member of the Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame (she started in golf at the St. Charles G&CC) and the British Columbia Golf Hall of Fame (she moved to B.C. in 1986), she will become the 80th member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame on her induction in July.