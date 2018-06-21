What's New?

Garrett Rank Captures Ontario Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship Once Again

June 21, 2018 Scott MacLeod Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Garrett Rank wins the 2018 Ontario Men's Mid-Amateur Championship (Photo: Golf Ontario)

Last week Elmira, Ontario’s Garrett Rank was playing on the world’s biggest stage. As a full-time National Hockey League referee and amateur golfer, he was a media sensation at the 118th United States Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. The result was that his week was filled to the brim with not only all the preparation it takes to play in a major championship, but many, many media obligations.

Apparently the top physical conditioning he requires in his chosen profession helps his golf stamina as the big week did not diminish his efforts at this week’s Investors Group Ontario Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship much closer to home.

In fact, the 30 year-old Elmira Golf Club member showed no signs of fatigue as he reeled off rounds of 64, 64, and 70 at the Burlington Golf & Country Club to win the title by a sensational ten strokes.

It is the second time that Rank has hoisted the trophy, having also done so in 2015. He is also a three-time Champion of the Canadian Mid-Amateur Championship.

Fortunately for the players, the opening two days of the championship were missing the normal winds that buffet the lakeside golf course, making the low scores recorded possible. That said, posting 64 in consecutive rounds was more a sign of the skill that Rank possesses, those on a world-class level for mid-amateur players.

While Rank was not 100% happy with his showing at Shinnecock Hills where he missed the cut, he was pleased with how he responded in Burlington with a twelve under par performance.

“Anytime you can come and play in a provincial championship, and at the end of the day have a good day, being the clubhouse leader is something special. You play golf all year long to put yourself in these positions. Coming off a little bit of a disappointment but a great opportunity and a great week at the US Open, it was great to come here and shoot a great score!”

Trailing Rank by the ten stroke margin and sharing second was a trio of players, Stephen Brown of Srania Golf & Curling Club (who set a course record, 63, in round two), Patrick Forbes of Bayview Golf & Country Club, and Dave Bunker of Brampton Golf Club.

Of an interesting note, among the two players finishing in share of 5th place was Garrett Rank’s brother, Kyle, who caddied for Garrett at the U.S. Open. Obviously the busy week on Long Island did not hamper his game either.

A playoff was needed to see who would join Garrett as part of Team Ontario at the Canadian Mid-Amateur Championship in August, and Dave Bunker and Patrick Forbes earned the spots.

Bunker also earned the Mid-Masters Championship for players over the age of 40.

Full Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Garrett Rank  Elmira Golf Club E F -12 64 64 70 198
T2 Patrick Forbes  Bayview G&CC E F -2 70 68 70 208
T2 Dave Bunker  Brampton GC +2 F -2 69 67 72 208
T2 Stephen Brown  Sarnia G&CC +2 F -2 73 63 72 208
T5 Kyle Rank  Elmira Golf Club +1 F -1 67 71 71 209
T5 Peter Sauerbrei  Cataraqui Golf & Country +6 F -1 68 65 76 209
7 Ryan Tsang  Cedar Brae GC -2 F E 72 70 68 210
8 Jeffrey Clarke  Glencairn GC – L/S +1 F +1 72 68 71 211
T9 Eric Ross  Burlington Golf & Country -2 F +2 71 73 68 212
T9 David Lang  Donalda Club E F +2 72 70 70 212
T9 Marc St-Germain  Cedar Brae GC +3 F +2 70 69 73 212
T12 Mike Dinner  Eagle Ridge Golf Club +3 F +3 71 69 73 213
T12 Sean Kennedy  Burlington Golf & Country +4 F +3 71 68 74 213
T14 Tyler McDannold  Kawartha G&CC +1 F +4 67 76 71 214
T14 Derek Dalziel  Public Player +3 F +4 72 69 73 214
T14 Adam Migur  Weston G&CC +4 F +4 69 71 74 214
T14 Gavin Smith  Public Player +6 F +4 68 70 76 214
T14 Charles Fitzsimmons  Thornhill Club +6 F +4 71 67 76 214
T19 Steven Houle  Riverbend Golf Community +1 F +5 73 71 71 215
T19 Darren Shaw  King’s Forest Golf Club +2 F +5 71 72 72 215
T19 Tyler Stone  Kawartha G&CC +4 F +5 68 73 74 215
T19 Gregory Goad  Galt Country Club +7 F +5 71 67 77 215
T23 Mark Armstrong  Oshawa Golf & Curling +2 F +6 73 71 72 216
T23 Peter McCarthy  Rosedale Golf Club +3 F +6 73 70 73 216
T25 Gary Young  Wyldewood Golf & Country +2 F +7 75 70 72 217
T25 Jonathan Ross  Burlington Golf & Country +4 F +7 72 71 74 217
T25 Matthew Ion Young  Hamilton G & CC +5 F +7 73 69 75 217
T28 Ryan Verrette  Public Player +4 F +8 70 74 74 218
T28 Nic Mazze  Devil’s Pulpit +5 F +8 71 72 75 218
T28 Ashley Chinner  Coppinwood +10 F +8 71 67 80 218
31 John Finley  Royal Ashburn Golf Club +9 F +9 69 71 79 219
32 Paul Sobottka  Public Player +7 F +10 71 72 77 220
T33 Rob Cowan  Westmount G & CC +6 F +11 76 69 76 221
T33 Robert Gibson  Cedar Brae GC +6 F +11 74 71 76 221
T33 T.J. Rule  Scarboro Golf & Country C +7 F +11 72 72 77 221
T33 Mark Pothier  Spruce Needles Golf & Cou +7 F +11 73 71 77 221
T33 Daniel DiFrancesco  Heron Point Golf Links +7 F +11 71 73 77 221
T38 Arjun Walia  Public Player +4 F +12 75 73 74 222
T38 Brian Cahill  Public Player +6 F +12 76 70 76 222
T38 Drew Symons  Craigowan G & CC +8 F +12 71 73 78 222
T41 Ian Frauts  Cedar Brae GC +4 F +13 74 75 74 223
T41 Robert McCracken  Bay of Quinte Golf & CC +5 F +13 74 74 75 223
T41 Philip Arci  King’s Riding GC +5 F +13 78 70 75 223
T41 Peter Johns  Beverly Golf & Country Cl +6 F +13 73 74 76 223
T41 Mark Henderson  Barrie CC +6 F +13 76 71 76 223
T41 Ryan Kings  Deer Ridge Golf Club +8 F +13 72 73 78 223
T41 Mike Kray  Rattlesnake Point GC +8 F +13 70 75 78 223
T48 Mike Currie  Public Player +8 F +14 75 71 78 224
T48 Cam Burke  Public Player +9 F +14 74 71 79 224
T48 Tim Lew  Public Player +8 F +14 73 73 78 224
T48 Ranga Sugathapala  Public Player +9 F +14 73 72 79 224
T52 Jason Buliga  Willow Ridge G&CC +6 F +15 72 77 76 225
T52 Steve Fredericks  Kawartha G&CC +12 F +15 70 73 82 225
T54 Matt Skipp  Rocky Crest Golf Club +8 F +17 78 71 78 227
T54 Peter Willis  Public Player +11 F +17 74 72 81 227
T56 Doug Mirrlees  Heron Point Golf Links +10 F +18 76 72 80 228
T56 Drew Mayhew  Cataraqui Golf & Country +10 F +18 76 72 80 228
58 Joe Rinker  Public Player +11 F +19 72 76 81 229
59 Michael Forbes  The National Golf Club of +12 F +20 76 72 82 230
T60 Robert Crifo  Cedar Brae GC +13 F +21 78 70 83 231
T60 Robert Favaro  Essex G & CC +14 F +21 74 73 84 231

