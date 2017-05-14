Canada’s Garrett Rank Finishes T-16 At Irish Amateur

With his working season done as an NHL referee, Garrett Rank is back on the golf course representing Canada.

Rank, of Elmira, Ontario wrapped up play on Sunday at the Floga Irish Amateur Open Championship at Royal County Down.

After two more favourable days, the field was lashed with wet and windy Irish weather over the weekend. It reflected greatly as scores soared over the final 36 holes on the course considered by some to be the best in the world.

No player ended up under par for the tournament, with Peter O’Keefe of Ireland taking the title at +2 (70-70-73-73).

Rank was the best of the Canadian contingent. He finished in a tie for 16th (72-71-78-73) while 2016 Canadian Men’s Amateur Champion Hugo Bernard (Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC) earned a share of 39th (71-71-75-81).

Team Canada member Austin James (Bath, ON) missed the third round cut (71-72-88).

Final Leaderboard