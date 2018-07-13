What's New?

Garrett Ranks Wins Ontario Men’s Amateur Title

July 13, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Garrett Rank (Photo: Golf Ontario)

 (Via Golf Ontario) ST. THOMAS— With a fairly steady final round Garrett Rank led the tournament start to finish and captured the 2018 Investors Group Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship at St. Thomas Golf and Country Club. This comes on the heels of winning the Men’s Mid-Am earlier this season already.

Rank, a full-time NHL Referee, entered the day with a 5 shot lead and five-under for the tournament. He opened his front nine (36) with two birdies and two bogeys and ran into some tough putts down the stretch which resulted in a double bogey on sixteen and a bogey on 17 to finish his back nine three over (38) and ended up two under overall. (66-69-73-74-282) Rank said “I didn’t putt well the last two days which was frustrating.” He added, “The greens were obviously the defence out here.”

Rank talked about what the win meant to him. “It’s a huge honour. I know not many guys have won this tournament and the Mid-Amateur in the same year. I’m very thrilled to be up there with the names that are on the trophy.”

The silver medal went to Thomas DeMarco of Essex Golf & Country Club, who shot a solid even par (71). DeMarco ended the tournament at even par (73-71-69-71-284).

Picking up the bronze was Thomas Giroux from The Club at Hilton who also had a strong round ending the day two-under (68). That moved him to one over (72-72-72-69-285) for the championship.

Rank, DeMarco and Giroux all earned the right to represent Ontario in the inter-provincial competition at the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, at Duncan Meadows Golf Club and Pheasant Glen Golf Resort from B.C., Aug. 6-9.

The host club had four Men who participated in the event, Greg McKegg and Cameron Kellett who were tied for 8th, Ryan Jeffrey and Brad Vanpuymbroeck.

Golf Ontario would like to thank St. Thomas Country Club, their staff and all the volunteers for hosting the event. Thanks also to the Golf Ontario volunteers and to title sponsor Investors Group for their continued support of golf in the province.

The Investors Group Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship was first played in 1923 at Lakeview Golf and Country Club. Past winners include: 2003 Masters Champion Mike Weir (1990 & 1992), Gerry Kesselring (1949, 1951, 1952, 1953), professional players Jon Mills (2001), Corey Conners (2010), Albin Choi (2012), Chris Hemmerich (2014) and Gary Cowan, who holds the record for the most Ontario Amateur Championships with nine (1964, 1968, 1971, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1978, 1981 & 1984).

Full Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Garrett Rank  Elmira Golf Club +3 F -2 66 69 73 74 282
2 Thomas DeMarco  Essex G & CC E F E 73 71 69 71 284
3 Thomas Giroux  The Club at North Halton -2 F +1 72 72 72 69 285
4 Eric Shea  Brantford G&CC E F +2 75 66 74 71 286
5 Sam Meek  Kawartha G&CC -3 F +3 71 73 75 68 287
T6 Cougar Collins  Rocky Crest Golf Club E F +6 72 76 71 71 290
T6 Eric Flockhart  Public Player +5 F +6 72 71 71 76 290
T8 Greg McKegg  St. Thomas Golf & Country E F +7 70 74 76 71 291
T8 Cameron Kellett  St. Thomas Golf & Country +3 F +7 73 74 70 74 291
T10 Gajan Sivabalasingham  Meadowbrook Golf & Countr -1 F +9 73 73 77 70 293
T10 Freddy D’Angelo  Lookout Point Country Clu +2 F +9 74 74 72 73 293
12 Matt LeMay  Public Player -1 F +10 75 71 78 70 294
T13 Tyler Hull  Bayview G&CC +1 F +11 76 75 72 72 295
T13 Brady Zordan  Shanty Bay Golf & Country +2 F +11 69 77 76 73 295
T13 Ty Celone  Public Player +5 F +11 75 74 70 76 295
T16 Thomas ‘Jack’ Simpson  Beacon Hall GC +4 F +12 76 73 72 75 296
T16 Shyamal Nagindas  Public Player +4 F +12 74 76 71 75 296
T18 Matthew Shubley  Oshawa Golf & Curling +3 F +13 76 70 77 74 297
T18 Taylor Beckstead  Tangle Creek Golf & CC +5 F +13 74 75 72 76 297
T20 Dave Bunker  Brampton GC -1 F +14 72 77 79 70 298
T20 Tyler Harvey  York Downs Golf & Country +6 F +14 73 74 74 77 298
T22 Brendan Dunphy  Whitevale GC E F +15 79 73 76 71 299
T22 Matthew Anderson  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +4 F +15 77 71 76 75 299
T24 Philip Arci  King’s Riding GC +2 F +16 72 77 78 73 300
T24 Noah Steele  Cataraqui Golf & Country +3 F +16 78 74 74 74 300
T24 Nick Hofland  Hamilton G & CC +4 F +16 79 72 74 75 300
T27 Jacob Lehman  Toronto Golf Club +1 F +17 74 77 78 72 301
T27 Jackson Bowery  Greenhills Golf Club E F +17 79 74 77 71 301
T27 Devan Dodd  Highland Country Club +4 F +17 75 75 76 75 301
T27 Quinn Richardson  Cutten Fields +3 F +17 78 75 74 74 301
T27 Aidan Gavey  Beverly Golf & Country Cl +4 F +17 75 77 74 75 301
T27 Conner Watt  Public Player +6 F +17 77 74 73 77 301
T27 Tristan Renaud  Idylwylde Golf & Country +9 F +17 74 73 74 80 301
T34 Cameron Corbett  Lindsay Golf & Country Cl +6 F +18 73 71 81 77 302
T34 Crawford McKinlay  Public Player +7 F +18 73 76 75 78 302
T36 Mackenzie Tout  Royal Ashburn Golf Club +4 F +19 75 76 77 75 303
T36 Jaret Chipman  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +5 F +19 73 78 76 76 303
T36 Minwoo Park  Glendale Golf & CC +6 F +19 74 73 79 77 303
T36 Craig Stefureak  Dundas Valley Golf & Curl +7 F +19 76 76 73 78 303
T36 Matthew Vihant  The Summit G&CC +11 F +19 73 75 73 82 303
41 Marc Casullo  The Summit G&CC +6 F +20 77 74 76 77 304
T42 Chase Komaromi  The Oaks GC +4 F +21 77 75 78 75 305
T42 Matthew Cholod  Granite GC +6 F +21 72 73 83 77 305
T42 Ben Thompson  Scarboro Golf & Country C +8 F +21 81 72 73 79 305
T42 Zach Viminitz  Public Player +11 F +21 78 74 71 82 305
T46 Davey Morton  Craigowan G & CC +4 F +22 76 74 81 75 306
T46 Peter Willis  Public Player +7 F +22 75 78 75 78 306
T46 Curtis Hughes  Beach Grove G&CC +8 F +22 76 75 76 79 306
T46 Brendan Seys  Maple City Country Club +8 F +22 74 77 76 79 306
50 Adam Migur  Weston G&CC +7 F +23 75 77 77 78 307
51 Gregory Goad  Galt Country Club +9 F +24 80 72 76 80 308
T52 Mackenzie Carter  Kawartha G&CC +5 F +25 77 76 80 76 309
T52 Robbie Latter  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +10 F +25 75 72 81 81 309
54 Yaroslav Ilyenko  Meadowbrook Golf & Countr +6 F +26 72 79 82 77 310
T55 Gordon Gibson  Cedar Brae GC +6 F +27 75 75 84 77 311
T55 Nicholas Ingoglia  Briars Golf Club +7 F +27 81 72 80 78 311
T57 Adam Graham  Sarnia G&CC +9 F +28 74 78 80 80 312
T57 Michael Ayotte  Public Player +10 F +28 74 79 78 81 312
T57 Ranen Oomen-Danckert  Shelburne G & CC +16 F +28 75 75 75 87 312
60 Arjun Walia  Public Player +10 F +30 75 76 82 81 314
T61 Nolan Jarv  The Club at North Halton +6 F +31 78 75 85 77 315
T61 Zachary Greifenberger  Weston G&CC +14 F +31 82 71 77 85 315
63 Ryan Jeffrey  St. Thomas Golf & Country +11 F +32 79 74 81 82 316
64 Ben Snaidero  Public Player +15 F +38 75 75 86 86 322

