He’s shot 60 in competition. He’s the top-ranked player in the PGA of Canada RBC Rankings, and now Marc-Étienne Bussières is preparing to play in his first PGA Tour event at the RBC Canadian Open.

At a TaylorMade Canada event (his equipment sponsor), we sat down with the Gatineau, Quebec native and assistant professional at the Longchamps Golf Club to discuss his preparation and his feelings as he embarks on one of the biggest weeks of his golf life.

Marc-Etienne Bussieres – RBC Canadian Open 2018