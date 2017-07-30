Glen Abbey To Play Host to 2018 RBC Canadian Open

It was no surprise but Golf Canada has confirmed that the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario will once again play host to the RBC Canadian Open next year.

The 2018 event will mark the 30th time it has been played on the Jack Nicklaus design, a testament not only to its suitability as a golf course but as a venue that is also convenient logistically and with full support of the title sponsor.

“Together with our partners at RBC, we are excited to announce the RBC Canadian Open will be contested at Glen Abbey Golf Club again in 2018,” said Laurence Applebaum, chief executive officer of Golf Canada. “Glen Abbey has proven to be one of the world’s premier stadium courses for spectators and fan engagement. With our 2018 venue secured, we will continue to work towards finding a permanent home that serves our needs for Canada’s National Open Championship well into the future.”

Just last year RBC extended their agreement as the title sponsor of the event through 2023 and it is expected they will have a significant role in the selection and development of a future new home for the tournament.

“RBC is proud to partner with Golf Canada to ensure the RBC Canadian Open remains a best-in-class event for golf fans across Canada,” said Mary DePaoli, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for RBC. “Glen Abbey is a premiere location to showcase our National Open Championship and host the world’s top golfers, including our Team RBC players.”

Also attending the announcement at the Glen Abbey Golf Club on July 29 was ClubLink top man Rai Sahi. The company is currently in the proposal process of a re-development of the golf course, one that is receiving some opposition from factions within the community.

Glen Abbey first hosted the RBC Canadian Open in 1977 and the 2018 event will make its 30th time as the tournament site.

“ClubLink is proud to again partner with Golf Canada as host of the RBC Canadian Open – the crown jewel of Canadian golf,” said ClubLink chief executive officer Rai Sahi. “We continue to be a committed and vested partner in Canadian golf and we look forward to working closely with Golf Canada and RBC to grow golf in Canada and work on opportunities for a permanent home for the RBC Canadian Open.”

No announcement was made about the 2019 host site for the RBC Canadian Open but officials say they are very comfortable in the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) and golf fans should not be surprised if Glen Abbey will be back on the slate.

Noted Laurence Applebaum, “Our goal with this event is to give it that national flavour and bring people from all over the country. We have so many events that we run across Canada, but really we feel as an operational staff, as a world class facility, it’s really important to be in the central core of the GTA. It’s really something that’s important fundamentally to our business and our partners. And so that’s our outlook.”