Glenn Buder Retires as Custodian of The Gordon Cup

After thirty-four years as the custodian of the Gordon Cup, Glenn Buder has announced his retirement. He informed Flagstick.com of his decision on Wednesday.

Buder began his run in 1984 when he became just the sixth person to take on the role.

The Gordon Cup was donated by Mr. J. P. Gordon in 1930 and has been awarded on an annual basis ever since in the Upper Ottawa Valley Golf Association Competition.

Mr. Gordon’s idea in presenting the cup was not only to promote golf generally throughout the Valley but to also promote a good feeling between the towns and the clubs and also to promote within the clubs a desire for the members to get on this team to represent their Club in the Championship.

Buder, an advocate for junior golf, and a fine player who won multiple Club Championships at the Sand Point Golf Club, began his affiliation with the Gordon Cup in 1955. He was then but a caddy but would go on to not only represent his club in the competition for decades, but to also earn Low Medalist honours in 1967 and 1974.

Kip Mulvihill from Renfrew will take over as the Gordon Cup custodian in 2018.