Golf Canada Releases 2020 Schedule

As part of their 125th anniversary season, Golf Canada has released their 2020 tournament schedule. It features 29 events taking place across the nation, tournaments for players from the best in the world, to juniors looking to take their game to the next level.

The key Open Championships for Canada, the RBC Canadian Open, and the CP Women’s Open, respectively, will take place in key population centres this year. The RBC Canadian Open will play out at the St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Toronto from June 8-14. Rory McIlroy will be the defending champion.

Vancouver gets the nod for the CP Women’s Open as the LPGA TOUR event will be hosted by the Shaughnessey Golf & Country Club from August 31 to September 6. Jin Young Ko won the title last year at Magna GC.

The two events are among eight national championships on the Golf Canada agenda.

The World Junior Girls’ Championship will conclude the Golf Canada season and will be hosted by the Angus Glen Golf Club.

“Competing in a national championship is an incredible accomplishment for each of the more than 3,000 talented Canadian and international golfers who take part in our competitions,” said Golf Canada’s CEO, Laurence Applebaum. “The depth of talent, engagement among thousands of volunteers, the quality of our host venues and the committed support of corporate partners who have aligned their respected brands with our properties have been core to 125 years of excellence in conducting golf competitions. We are excited to welcome the next wave of Canadian golf champions.”

To see the complete schedule, including various qualifiers for U.S.G.A championships, see this link. Registration is now open.