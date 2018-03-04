Golf Canada Makes It Official – Confirms Dates For Camelot To Host 2018 World Junior Girls’ Championship

As we first reported last September, the Camelot Golf & Country Club, located just east of Ottawa, will play host to the 2018 World Junior Girls Golf Championship.

Last week Golf Canada confirmed the dates for the tournament, which is taking place in the National Capital Region for the third time since 2015, will be September 9-14, 2018.

Within those days there will be a 72-hole competition featuring some of the best young golfers on the planet, as well as a coaching summit, a girl’s skill development clinic and a Junior-Amateur Event.

Just last year the Camelot Golf & Country Club hosted the Canadian Junior Girls’ Championship, and in the past they have welcomed other top amateur and professional events. This upcoming tournament simply adds to a rich legacy.

“We’re truly excited to be sharing our course with the top girls from around the world,” said Greg Richardson, Camelot’s General Manager & Chief Operating Officer. “We’re invested in the growth of the game at all levels and are our membership is proud to do our part in hosting world-class championships.”

As the national capital and home to many embassies from around the world, Ottawa has proven to be a perfect site for the championship with massive international flavour. The 2018 festivities, the 5th edition, will feature 63 golfers representing twenty nations.

“Being in the nation’s capital presents a lot of opportunities for visiting girls to explore, including museums, parliament buildings and embassies of their respective countries,” added Richardson. “We’re very proud to welcome competitors, coaches and spectators to Camelot and the great city of Ottawa.”

In 2017, Spain completed a thrilling comeback to overcome an eight-stroke deficit in the final round, unseating the 54-hole leading Koreans in the first team playoff in championship history. Seo-yun Kwon salvaged redemption for the Korean trio, capturing medalist honours in the individual competition – also on the first extra hole.

Admission to the championship is complimentary all week.

www.worldjuniorgirls.com for more details