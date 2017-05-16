Golf Canada Names Laurence Applebaum As New Chief Executive Officer

Golf Canada has found their new leader.

The organization says that after a “comprehensive search” they have appointed Laurence Applebaum as the incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will replace Scott Simmons who decided in the Fall to step down this year. Golf Canada’s Chief Sport Officer Jeff Thompson has been acting as Interim CEO since February.

Applebaum has a long history of corporate positions in Canada after his formal education at the University of Western Ontario. Most recently he was the Executive Vice President of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), based in Florida.

At a media conference held at the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in Oakville, Ontario, Golf Canada’s President Roland Deveau described Applebaum as a “talented and energetic new CEO,” and “a fresh but experienced face.”

“Laurence Applebaum’s hiring marks the beginning of a new era for Golf Canada,” added Deveau, “After an extensive search, Laurence stood out because of his previous leadership in sports organizations, proven senior management skills and visionary thinking. His drive and energy are infectious. We are so pleased to repatriate this outstanding Canadian leader to take Golf Canada forward.”

Prior to his five-year tenure at the WTA, Appebaum served as the Vice-President of Salomon Canada from 2006-2011 and held previous positions with Wilson Sports Equipment Canada and Nike Golf Canada.

“I could not be more excited and honoured to take on this role,” shared Applebaum during the introduction event.

“I am both honoured and humbled to be given the chance to lead Golf Canada at a crucial and exciting juncture in the organization’s history,” Applebaum said. “Throughout my career, I have had the chance to work with teams made up of great athletes, passionate partners and engaged stakeholders. I am eager to apply the lessons and experiences from past roles to this new challenge. Golf is such a passion for so many Canadians including myself, and I know the sport in this country is well positioned for growth and success going forward. As much as anything, I am also elated to be returning home with my family.”

Applebaum will begin his work with Golf Canada on July 10th.