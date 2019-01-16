Golf Canada Names Ten Members of 2019 Young Pro Squad

In continuance of a program found in 2014, today Golf Canada named the ten athletes who will be part of their Young Pro Squad for 2019.

These players get enhanced support as they embark on the early part of their professional careers.

Of the ten players named on Wednesday, six are female and four are male.

Those included in the Women’s Young Pro Squad are: Brittany Marchand (Orangeville, Ont.) , Anne-Catherine Tanguay (Quebec City), Maddie Szeryk (London, Ont.) Augusta James (Bath, Ont.), Jennifer Ha (Calgary) and Jaclyn Lee (Calgary).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Men’s Young Pro Squad will be represented by Jared du Toit (Kimberley, B.C.), Hugo Bernard (Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que.), Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.) and Stuart Macdonald (Vancouver).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Golf Canada claims that since the program began the team members have accounted for 35 professional wins.

“The quality of talented athletes is a strong representation of the future of Canadian golf competing on the world’s major tours in the years to come,” said Jeff Thompson, Golf Canada’s chief sport officer. “Golf Canada continues to support athletes who are demonstrating the capacity to compete at the highest levels of golf in an effort to cultivate heroes for our sport. We are proud to extend the world-class services of the Team Canada program which include coaching support, sport science and financial assistance as this group strives for success in the professional ranks.”

The program is primarily funded from the Golf Canada Foundation, with support from sponsors Canadian Pacific and RBC as well as Citi Canada and the Official Training Centre of Golf Canada’s National Team Program – Bear Mountain Resort on Vancouver Island.

“The Young Pro program has achieved tremendous success with Canada’s up-and-coming stars and their ascension through the pro ranks,” said Martin Barnard, CEO of the Golf Canada Foundation. “Fundraising for Canada’s top athletes will remain a priority for the Foundation as we continue to mold and support the future of Canadian golf.”

Coaching support for the Young pro athletes will come from Derek Ingram and Tristan Mullally, respective Men’s and Women’s National Team Coaches. Their contributions will be enhanced by the Team Canada sports science staff that includes Psychologist Dr. Adrienne Leslie-Toogood along with Physiotherapist and Strength Coach Greg Redman.