Golf Canada Names Two Teams For World Junior Girls Championship

SIX ATHLETES SELECTED TO REPRESENT CANADA IN WORLD JUNIOR GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP AT ANGUS GLEN

(Golf Canada / MARKHAM, Ont. – The world’s top 18-and-under female junior golfers will return to Angus Glen for the sixth edition of the World Junior Girls Championship from Sept. 24-27. As host nation, Canada will send two teams of three athletes to compete for the international title of World Junior Girls champion.



Representing Canada One will be Brooke Rivers (Brampton, Ont.), Emily Zhu (Richmond Hill, Ont.) and Euna Han (Coquitlam, B.C.).



This will be the debut for Rivers at the World Junior Girls Championship. The 2019 season marks a breakout campaign for the 14-year-old, who captured the regional Future Links, driven by Acura Quebec championship alongside top 10 finishes at the Canadian Junior Girls, Ontario Women’s Amateur and Ontario Junior Girls Championships. She’s coming off a strong performance representing Canada at the Astor Trophy last month at Royal Colwood Golf Club.



Zhu, a Team Canada Junior Squad member, will compete in the World Junior Girls Championship for a second straight year. The reigning Canadian Junior Girls champion finished at No. 2 in the season-long Junior Order of Merit thanks to seven top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Ontario Women’s Amateur.



Han is also set to make her return to the competition after teeing it up in 2017. She’s on the heels of a strong season that features eight top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at the Future Links, driven by Acura Pacific Championship and a third place result at the B.C. Women’s Amateur.



As the host country, Canada reserves the right to field two teams in the 60-player, 19-country competition. Canada Two will consist of Angela Arora (Surrey, B.C.) Ellie Szeryk (London, Ont.) and Lauren Kim (Surrey, B.C.).



15-year-old Arora is currently ranked fourth in the Junior Girls Order of Merit. She has eight top-10 finishes this season, highlighted by a win at the Future Links, driven by Acura Ontario Championship. She placed 12th at the Canadian Junior Girls and finished in a tie for 4th at the B.C. Women’s Amateur.



Szeryk will make her second appearance in the international competition, having finished 27th in last year’s championship. The 18-year-old Team Canada Junior Squad member recorded three top-10 finishes this year, including a T10 result at the Canadian Junior Girls Championship at Lethbridge Country Club in Lethbridge, Alta.



Kim will make her second appearance in the event, having finished T41 in 2018. Her 2019 campaign features four victories, including a win at the Future Links, driven by Acura Pacific Championship.



“Golf Canada is pleased to select these athletes as a result of their remarkable seasons and commitment to the sport,” said Jeff Thompson, Golf Canada’s chief sport officer. “Their collective accomplishments are a result of the support and joint efforts of Provincial Golf Associations, home clubs, parents, coaches and athletes. We’re looking forward to a great championship against many of the world’s top-ranked juniors.”



Matt Wilson (Golf Canada’s women’s junior squad coach and director of next generation) will lead the two Team Canada squads with the support Reggie Millage (Golf Ontario head coach).



“Golf Ontario is thrilled to once again partner with Golf Canada to conduct this global championship at the site of the inaugural event at Angus Glen Golf Club,” said Mike Kelly, Golf Ontario executive director. “We are very thankful for their membership and volunteer committees for all their hard work, and are excited to host players and coaches from around the world.”



The World Junior Girls Championship is conducted by Golf Canada in partnership with Golf Ontario, and supported by the R&A and International Golf Federation. Recognized as an ‘A’ ranked event by the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), the World Junior Girls Championship will run for its sixth time.



Angus Glen Golf Club consists of two 18-hole championship golf courses. The North and South courses offer variety, beauty and challenge. Arthur Stollery, an avid golfer, began building the golf course in 1992 in the valley where Black Angus cattle once grazed. Angus Glen has played host to the 2002 and 2007 RBC Canadian Opens, the inaugural 2014 World Junior Girls Championship and the 2015 Toronto Pan American Games.



Opening ceremonies for the championship take place on Sept. 22 followed by the first round on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The tournament’s closing ceremonies will immediately follow the conclusion of play on Friday, Sept. 27.



Admission to the competition is free. Additional information regarding the sixth annual World Junior Girls Championship can be found here.