Golf Canada Reveals 2018 National Teams & Program Changes

The Team Canada golf program has laid out their next steps, including rosters and program changes for 2018.

The development program will have a major structural change while some fresh faces have been added to the teams.

In total 18 players have been announced as part of the National and Development teams. Some are returnees while others are part of the program for the very first team. The Young Pro Squad members were not revealed today; Golf Canada says that selection is expected in December.

The National Amateur team will be made up of eight athletes (four females, four males) while ten athletes will take part of the Development Team program which has been expanded to include a centralized training program.

“Based on their outstanding performances this year, we are pleased to announce the young men and women chosen to represent Canada as part of the national team program,” said Jeff Thompson, Golf Canada’s chief sport officer. These talented athletes are a product of a circle of support that includes personal coaches, parents and provincial high-performance programs and will proudly represent Canada on the global golf stage.”

Team Members

The 2018 Women’s National Team will be made up of Maddie Szeryk, Allen, Tex., Ontario Public Player (21), Naomi Ko, Victoria, B.C., Olympic View Golf Club (20), Jaclyn Lee, Calgary, Alta., Glencoe Golf & Country Club (20), and Grace St-Germain, Ottawa, Ont., Camelot Golf & Country Club (19)

The 2018 Men’s National team will consist of Hugo Bernard, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., Laval sur-le-Lac Club (22), Josh Whalen, Napanee, Ont., Napanee Golf & Country Club (22), Joey Savoie, La Prairie, Que., Pinegrove Country Club (23), and Chris Crisologo, Richmond, B.C., Marine Drive Golf Club (21).

On the Development side of the program there are the most dramatic changes which will see ten young athletes be based out of the Team Canada Official Training Centre at Bear Mountain Resort in Victoria, British Columbia from February until June.

Those who will be immersed in the program, that will allow training days to grow from approximately 30 to 120, will be the following golfers: Céleste Dao, Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, Que., Summerlea Golf & Country Club (16), Monet Chun, Richmond Hill, Ont., Summit Golf & Country Club (16), Ellie Szeryk, Allen, Tex., Ontario Public Player (16), Alyssa DiMarcantonio, Maple, Ont., Station Creek Golf Club (14), Euna Han, Coquitlam, B.C., Morgan Creek Golf Course (15), Christopher Vandette, Beaconsfield, Que., Summerlea Golf & Country Club (16), Johnny Travale, Stoney Creek, Ont., Hamilton Golf & Country Club (16), Nolan Thoroughgood, Victoria, B.C., Royal Colwood Golf Club (17), Peyton Callens, Langton, Ont., Delhi Golf & Country Club (17), and Thomas Critch, Cedar Park, Tex., Ontario Public Player (17).

“We felt that this change was necessary to deliver a significant impact to targeted athletes aged 18 and under in this crucial stage of their development,” said Thompson. “An increased number of contact days with our expert high-performance coaches and sport science staff will provide our next generation athletes with a true world-class training environment.”

Bear Mountain

At Bear Mountain, Golf Canada says the Development Team athletes will have access to “world-class technical coaching staff and experts in the areas of mental performance, physiotherapy, biomechanics and nutrition.”

The athletes will also have easy access to the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence.

They will be billeted with local families and be enrolled in at Belmont Secondary School in Langford, B.C., where they will attend classes in the morning, followed by training in the afternoon.

Coaching

There are some slight changes on the coaching side of the program but many will be happy to see Tristan Mullally return as the Women’s Amateur Squad Head Coach.

Matt Wilson will take over the Women’s Development Squad. The Director of Golf Canada’s Next Generation program was recently the coach of Team Canada 2 at the World Junior Girls’ Golf Championship in Ottawa. He will replace Ann Carroll who is moving on to another phase of her coaching career.

On the male side, things remain consistent with Derek Ingram returning as Men’s Amateur Squad Head Coach. Robert Ratcliffe of Comox, B.C. will be leading the Men’s Development Squad.

“Derek and Tristan have had tremendous success with Team Canada athletes and the evolution of our national team program will see Robert and Matt play a more significant role through the centralized training environment at Bear Mountain,” added Thompson. “We also want to express our sincere thanks to Ann Carroll on her tremendous contributions to our Women’s Development Squad over the past six years.”

Mullally, Ingram, Ratcliffe and Wilson are all class “A” professionals with the PGA of Canada.

“Not only am I excited to see these young athletes represent Team Canada in 2018, but I’m also thrilled for their PGA of Canada coaches as well,” PGA of Canada President Steve Wood. “The commitment Golf Canada has shown in collaborating with the PGA of Canada in our world-class teaching and coaching certification programs is exemplary.”

-with files from Golf Canada