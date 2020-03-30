Golf Canada Updates 2020 Championship Schedule – Announces Cancellations and Postponements

Golf Canada has provided an update on their event schedule for 2020 including some of their Championships.

The advisory appeared on the Golf Canada website and this unattributed statement was part of it:

“With heightened uncertainty and global concern related to COVID-19, Golf Canada continues to evaluate all aspects of our business to operate and make informed and responsible decisions within the best interests of our athletes, staff, volunteers, host clubs, partners and other stakeholders health and well-being. We share in the disappointment of those affected and thank all for their understanding during this extraordinary time.” – Golf Canada, March 30, 2020

The slate of cancelled events includes four 2020 NextGen Championships:

NextGen Pacific | May 14-17 | Pheasant Glen Golf Resort, Qualicum Beach, B.C.

NextGen Ontario | May 21-24 | Listowel Golf Club, Listowel, Ont.

NextGen Western | May 27-30 | River Spirit Golf Club, Calgary, Alta.

NextGen Québec | June 4-7 | Owl’s Head Golf Club, Mansonville, Qué.

At this time the association is cancelling all their National Rules and Course Rating Seminars, including ones in Vancouver (March 27-29), Moncton (March 27-29), Toronto (April 3-5), Montreal (April 24-26), and Saskatoon (April 24-26), along with the National Course Rating Seminar on April 26-27.

Four events on the Golf Canada National schedule are being postponed at this time.

They include the three regional qualifiers for the RBC Canadian Open:

Ontario: May 14, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Caledon, Ont.

British Columbia: May 19, Meadow Gardens Golf Club, Pitt Meadows, B.C.

Québec: May 21, Club de golf Pinegrove, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Qué.

The final postponement announced is the 2020 Canadian University/College Championship that was to take place May 24-28 at Club de golf Les Quatre Domaines, Mirabel, Qué.

Golf Canada added of their decisions:

“The decision to cancel or postpone these events was not taken lightly, but given unprecedented times, we believe it is the best course of action. The safety and well-being of our championship competitors, tournament staff and volunteers along with our host site members and staff are paramount to Golf Canada. We also appreciate that all Canadians are dealing with health and travel concerns along with more pressing matters of uncertainty.” – Golf Canada , March 30, 2020

On their schedule but conducted in partnership with the the United States Golf Association, the local qualifying for the 2020 U.S. Open was previously cancelled but Golf Canada notes that qualifying is currently in the process of being re-designed.