Golf Courses Opening Around Eastern Ontario (2018)

Spring has finally arrived. Technically.

Just a few golf courses have dared to open so far in the Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec region that Flagstick covers for the print edition of our publication. As the weather continues to improve many more will be finally welcoming golfers or, at least, providing some projections about opening dates.

A cool stretch of weather of late has not helped in melting snow cover to the north, and the ground still remains frozen in some areas. Let’s hope for warmer days ahead.

We are keeping a running tally of course openings and projected opening dates at this link.

If you are a course manager, pro, or owner, and have information to add please email scotmac @ flagstick.com and we’ll make the update.

Here is to hoping every course gets open soon.