2017 Golf Facilities In Canada Report Released

For the second time Golf Canada, in cooperation with the PGA of Canada and the National Golf Foundation (NGF), have produced a Golf Facilities in Canada Report. It not only surveys the facilities in the country but makes note of key developments in the industry.

“The 2017 edition of the Golf Facilities in Canada report provides a comprehensive snapshot of the Canadian golf landscape and the abundance of golf experiences in communities from coast to coast,” said Golf Canada Chief Sport Officer and interim CEO Jeff Thompson. “We are proud to partner with the NGF and the PGA of Canada in presenting the second iteration of this in-depth summary of national and provincial golf facility data.”

“The PGA of Canada in partnership with Golf Canada is excited to present this captivating study of golf facilities in Canada compiled by one of the world’s leading research firms, the National Golf Foundation,” said PGA of Canada CEO Gary Bernard. “As the second oldest and third largest professional golf association in the world, the PGA of Canada and its 3,700 members are proud to be a driving force at golf facilities from coast-to-coast.”

Key notes of from the report include the fact that Canada is home to 2,298 public and private golf facilities; ranking it second in the world in total supply.

Canada’s primary golf facility supply, to little surprise, is located in Canada’s four most populated provinces—Ontario, Québec, Alberta and British Columbia. They have 77% of the golf facilities.

Since 2010, 26 facilities have opened in seven different provinces including Alberta, which leads the way with eight openings during that period. In recent years, Canada has seen only moderate growth, and currently has 22 18-hole equivalent facilities in various stages of development.

Since 2015, 51 facilities have been reported as closed, including 19 in Ontario. Canada’s largest province accounts for 37 per cent of total Canadian closures as well as 35 percent of Canada’s total supply.