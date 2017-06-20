Golf Historical Society Helps Cataraqui G&CC Celebrate Centennial

Members of the Golf Historical Society of Canada visited the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday, June 17th.

Their purpose was to play hickory golf with members of the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club on their 100th Anniversary Day celebration.

By all accounts, Cataraqui Members thoroughly enjoyed playing with hickory golf clubs that may very well have been used in 1917 on their golf course.

Golf was followed by lunch and an awards presentation.

Dr. Bob West set up a display of hickory era memorabilia in the clubhouse lobby much to the delight of Cataraqui Members.

Prior to the scrumptious Gala dinner in the evening, GHSC Board Member Ron Archer presented Cataraqui General Manager Jay Gazeley a century old hickory putter and GHSC Past-President Doug Marshall presented Jay with a commemorative plaque on the occasion of the celebration of 100 years of golf at the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club.

GHSC Member and Golf Canada Governor Barbara Allan brought greetings from both Golf Canada and Golf Ontario in the form of a commemorative scroll presented to Cataraqui Club President John Rapin and Cataraqui host club chair for the 2017 Canadian Junior Boys Championship, Peter Sauerbrai.

In her presentation speech, Barb commented – “It is always important to celebrate our history and those who came before us. I believe the 6 founding members of Cataraqui: C. Bermingham, A. B. Cunningham, T. J. Rigney, G. H. Smythe, J. B. Walkem and Senator H. W. Richardson would have loved seeing us in our period clothes and with our hickory clubs, enjoying Cataraqui, as they themselves envisioned and experienced it.”

Thanks to the staff and membership at Cataraqui Golf & country Club for making Golf Historical Society of Canada Members feel welcome.

Members of the Golf Historical Society of Canada thoroughly enjoyed being part of this very special celebration of 100 years of golf in Kingston, Ontario. We also wish the Club many more successful years of operation.

