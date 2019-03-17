Golf Historical Society Of Canada Trade Show & Auction On The Horizon

Golf Historical Society of Canada official logo

The Golf Historical Society of Canada is holding its Annual Trade Show and Auction in the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame & Museum at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Attendance to this show is open to the public and there is no admission fee.

Doors open at 10am and the auction begins around 1:30 pm.

Over 20 vendors will be selling an assortment of collectible items including golf books from the 1950’s, 1960’s through the 1990’s and some much earlier; sets of and individual hickory golf clubs and bags dating back to the early 1900’s; hats and clothing from historic golf clubs, a vintage club hat-rack, collector ball racks, limited edition golf art, vintage head covers and towels; vintage golf balls and much more.

You will not find a better selection of century-old golf collectibles in one location and at reasonable prices.

If you are dropping in to the show and you have golf collectibles you would like appraised or you wish to sell, please bring those items along. There is no charge for these appraisals.

Your free admission to the GHSC Trade Show & Auction also allows you to tour the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame Museum during the show at no charge.