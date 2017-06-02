Golf Industry Education Program Makes A Move To McMaster University

After years of affiliation with Wilfrid Laurier University, the GMIC (Golf Management Institute of Canada) online program in golf and resort management has a new home.

The program was recently acquired by McMaster University and beginning this August they will offer a Diploma in Golf & Resort Management through their Centre for Continuing Education (CCE).

“I am delighted that we are able to offer this program,” says Lorraine Carter, Director of McMaster University Centre for Continuing Education. “It is an important complement to our existing business programs and a commitment by McMaster’s Centre for Continuing Education to offer new and diverse programs. In particular, this program demonstrates our emerging interest in learning opportunities not only in business but in specific areas of business practice.”

The content will remain largely the same for now, encompassing a 10 course online program that, once completed successfully, will earn students a diploma from McMaster University and an industry credential from the GMIC.

The course agenda is made up of a wide variety of courses all relevant to golf and resort management, including golf club governance, finance, strategic management, marketing, human resources, turf management, golf course design and entrepreneurship.

“The original GMIC online program in golf management was developed in 1999 to train future leaders of the Canadian golf industry,” says Grant Fraser, founder of the GMIC. “Over the past 18 years, the GMIC has successfully done this. “Now, through McMaster’s Centre for Continuing Education, the program will only get better. McMaster University has a world-class reputation, and to be able to offer this unique program through one of Canada’s best universities is truly an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to pursue a management career in the global golf and resort industry.”

While many students will choose to complete all ten courses, the full slate is not mandatory. Those looking to grow their knowledge in specific industry segments can take a single course if they please. Offered year-round, two at a time, students can embark on a learning program at their own part-time pace.

“Studying online provides learners with the convenience and flexibility to pursue new career options so they don’t need to quit their jobs,” explains Fraser.“We’ve always described the program as one that brings the business of golf to the student. It’s very user-friendly.”

It is an open enrollment program so students just need to register; there is no application process.

For more information see www.mcmastercce.ca