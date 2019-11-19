2020 Canadian Golf Industry Show Set For Vancouver

[November 19, 2019] Niagara Falls, ON – It was announced today that the Canadian Golf Industry Show (CGIS) will take place the week of November 9, 2020 in Vancouver, BC. The CGIS will feature The Canadian Golf Course Management Conference, presented by the Canadian Golf Superintendents Association (CGSA); The Golf Business Canada Conference, presented by National Golf Course Owners Association Canada (NGCOA Canada) and the Tee Talks National Teaching and Coaching Conference, presented by the PGA of Canada alongside supporting partners; Golf Canada, BCGSA, NGCOA Canada BC Chapter and PGA of BC.

The event will see the individual conferences of the presenting partners coincide at the same location at the same time. The selected location for the conference events is the Sheraton Wall Centre Hotel. This location will allow each individual conference to take place under one roof. The trade show that is an integral part of each event will see exhibitors from all sectors including turf, business and the pro-shop. This approach is a great benefit to the delegates and broadens the marketing value for suppliers. The show is branded as the Canadian Golf Industry Show and will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

“CGSA is very excited about this partnership. Our positions as owner/operators, superintendents and golf professionals compliment each other in our workplaces, so bringing our associations together is a natural fit. There is much to learn from each other and bringing the whole industry together is paramount in a day and age when we’re all so easily separated. We’ve been looking at this opportunity for some time, so to be able to see it come together for the betterment of golf business in Canada is exciting,” said CGSA President, Greg Austin.

“The NGCOA Canada is honoured to be partnering with the Canadian Golf Superintendents Association and the PGA of Canada for the inaugural Canadian Golf Industry Show in Vancouver,” said Lesley McMahon, President of NGCOA Canada. “This kind of collaboration is what the NGCOA Canada is all about and bringing together these three events under the same roof alongside a shared trade show will benefit the entire industry.”

“We’re excited to congregate in Vancouver for this ground-breaking event that will undoubtedly be a game-changer for golf in Canada. Bringing together the business leaders across the various sectors of our industry under one roof aligns perfectly with our vision of increased collaboration to continue to grow the game and business of golf in Canada,” said PGA of Canada President, Mark Paterson.

Watch for additional information on the Canadian Golf Industry Show to be released in the coming months.