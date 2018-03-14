adidas Golf Adds Brittany Marchand to Staff

One of Canada’s brightest young players, Brittany Marchand, has signed on with the adidas Golf team. From the Orangeville, Ontario area, Marchand is graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

Now entering her fourth season as a golf professional, 2017 was a year that brought Marchand to prominence as she played well in the two Canadian LPGA events, the Manulife Classic and the CP Women’s Open, and also recorded her first victory on the Symetra Tour. Her win at the PHC Classic capped many strong appearances on that tour where she has recorded multiple top ten finishes.

For 2018, Marchand, a past member of Team Canada, will divide her time between the Symetra Tour and the LPGA Tour, where she has conditional status.

The deal with adidas Golf will see Brittany wear the apparel, footwear, and headwear from the 3-stripes brand.

“I’m very excited to join team adidas for the upcoming season!,” said Marchand is a release from adidas. “I’m proud to be amongst the best players in the world and to wear such an iconic brand. I wore adidas in college at NC State, I know the brand well and I’m thrilled to wear it again. It feels great to have the support of adidas Canada and the global team as I start my career on the LPGA tour!”

“We are very excited to have Brittany join team adidas, and we look forward to supporting her journey as a professional,” said Lesley Hawkins, general manager, adidas Golf. “Brittany joins a marquee roster of adidas Golf LPGA Tour athletes, which includes Paula Creamer, Jessica Korda, and 2017 Major Winner Danielle Kang”.

Marchand is in action this week at the opening event of the 2018 Symetra Tour season, Florida’s Natural Charity Classic.