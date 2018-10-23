Jones Golf Bag Line-Up Expands For 2019

A classic from another era is still showing timeless appeal and additional associated products are being brought to market. As a result the Canadian distributor is ramping up to better meet the demand for the future.

Hathway Stewart, which handles Jones in Canada, has announced that their product offerings have expanded and they have added to their national sales force to help service customers in both green grass and off-course golf channels.

“We’re excited by the positive response we’ve had from golf pros and players across Canada to the reintroduction of Jones this year, and so it’s an easy and logical decision to give the market more of what it wants: more great products from Jones”, remarked Dave Stewart, President of Hathway Stewart.

“In 2019, our expanded Canadian offering will include the most successful items from the Jones USA portfolio, and we will also introduce some brand new items as well”, added Stewart, a long-time Jones user himself.

“Jones has expanded significantly beyond the super-light Original carry bag for which it’s famous. We now have a whole range of differentiated carry bags, stand-bags and gear, uniquely inspired by the Pacific Northwest, and made for players who live beyond the fairway. There are so many great products in the portfolio, and so we will be tripling the size of our line-up for 2019”.

In addition, Hathway Stewart will also introduce STORM TOWEL™, a progressive multi-functional innovation in the performance accessory category designed to streamline a player’s equipment package and simplify the round.

“Storm Towel is going to elevate the golf towel category in a meaningful way”, asserts Stewart, “Adding significantly more quality, function and retail profit to a relatively commoditized category. Having worked on several category transformations with notable brands throughout my career, this category is clearly one that is ripe for premiumization, and we’re ready to help with that”.

To support growth, Hathway Stewart is also expanding its sales force for 2019. They have added Jean-Marc Tourangeau of Entreprogolf Inc. as its new Sales Agent for Ottawa/Quebec. The industry veteran and former PGA of Canada Head Professional has represented various lines for the last six years in the Quebec and Ottawa markets.

“We are excited by the quality of the sales people that have joined us—notably their experience, their networks, and their passion for golf in Canada,” declares Stewart. “Jean-Marc is another example of this, and we’re thrilled to have him join the team as we expand to serve the market in 2019”.