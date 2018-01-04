Apparel Brand Levelwear Re-signs Adam Hadwin

After a fine opening year as partners where Adam Hadwin had a career season, apparel brand Levelwear has re-upped with the Canadian star in a multiple year deal.

The three-year agreement, according to a statement by Hadwin in a short video released by the company, will see the British Columbia native showcase their apparel during his many tour appearances, as well as off the golf course.

“I absolutely loved working with Levelwear last season to ensure that each week I was dressed with high-performance and top quality apparel that enabled me to continuously compete at the top-level; I’m thrilled to continue to wear their apparel moving into this season,” was the word from Hadwin in a release from the company. “The fact that I can not only work with a Canadian brand but feel great in their apparel week after week means a lot, and I look forward to playing in some new styles this season on TOUR.”

Levelwear President Hilton Ngo is equally excited to continue the relationship with Hadwin, who posted a career score of 59 at the 2017 CareerBuilder as well as winning the Valspar Championship just a few weeks after that.

“We are thrilled Adam will be continuing to wear Levelwear on TOUR this season after his stellar performance last year. His attitude on and off the course reflects the core values Levelwear boasts internally and externally,” said Ngo. “We can’t wait to further grow our relationship with him as he competes on TOUR this season and watch him continue to reach new heights.”

From their Richmond Hill headquarters, Levelwear has continued to grow in the golf market. Their products can be found in many pro shops and they will unveil their 2018 golf product line-up at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando later this month.