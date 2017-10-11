PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone announces new Partnership with G&G Golf Company

(Via Media Release) MARKHAM, ON — The PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone is very excited to announce a brand-new partnership with G&G Golf Company. G&G has been an active partner of the Alberta Zone and British Columbia Zone for years and from top-to-bottom their product offering specializes in decoration and customization for every golf course.

“The PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone is thrilled about this new partnership, Executive Director Kevin Purcell said. “G&G has been a leader in the industry for a while and now that they are expanding their product line even further, it was a perfect time to form a partnership.”

G&G has added brands like Travis Mathew and New Balance Golf to further bolster their already impressive lineup of brands. G&G is a family run business who is an industry leader in customer service from ownership to sales reps, G&G will make an impact and better your buying experience.

“We feel like there is a lot of opportunity in Ontario,” added G&G Sales Manager Brady Stoddard. “We want to give back to the Ontario Professional. We have seen a lot of success in Alberta and BC, and we attribute that success to our support at the Zone level. We have been increasingly impressed with the level of loyalty that Golf Professionals show to G&G as a partner of the PGA and we want to continue that in a big way with the Ontario Zone. The decision to partner with the Ontario Zone wasn’t a difficult one as it will better cultivate relationships with professionals and clubs while creating a better support structure for our G&G reps to the east. We are more than just an accessories company. We have product for every golf course, including Imperial Headwear, Big Max Carts and Bags, and Slide Belts which demonstrates our dedication to furthering our relationships with the Golf Professional in Ontario.”

Look for G&G Golf Company as the 2018 PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Pro/Pro Team Series title sponsor, networking with Professionals and supplying players with tee gifts for the event. You can also find G&G at the BPG buying show next week (October 11-13) and they will have a booth at the PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Golf Industry Expo being held on November 2-3, 2017 at the Nottawasaga Inn & Conference Centre.

G&G Golf Company is pleased to welcome Wendy Shackelton as its multi-line representative for SW Ontario. Starting on October 1, 2017, Wendy will use her relationships developed as a PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone golf professional the past 10 years, to sell to new and existing green grass customers and also explore opportunities in the corporate channel throughout the territory. Her strong roots in the golf industry, as well as extensive experience and education in merchandising, marketing and sales management, make her the perfect candidate for G&G.

“I’m thrilled to have a variety of products in my agency that cater to all golf facilities; whether it is a public course or a high end private club,” said Shackelton on the partnership. “G&G has everyday necessities of tees, ball markers and accessories; to various structures and materials of headwear, to new attractive and stylish apparel to start the season fresh.”