PGA of Canada adds G&G Golf as Industry Partner

The PGA of Canada has added another partner to their portfolio. It comes in the form of G&G Golf, a Langley, B.C.-based wholesale supplier to the Canadian golf and corporate industry.

The new partnership will see G&G Golf create and provide a branded gift as a way to congratulate the successful Class A members in the PGA Training Academy program.



“The PGA of Canada is very excited to partner with G&G Golf, a family company that has been a friend of PGA Professionals across the country for a long time and we’re thrilled to expand that partnership nationally now,” said the PGA of Canada’s CEO Kevin Thistle. “On behalf of all our members from across the country, we couldn’t be more pleased to have G&G Golf support the PGA of Canada member from coast to coast.”

In addition to the award program, G&G Golf will also become a supporting partner for the PGA Head Professional Championship presented by Callaway Golf. This year it will take place on December 2-5 at The Wigwam Golf Club in Litchfield, Arizona.

The G&G Golf team will be on-site for support and to showcase the many brands they distribute, including Travis Mathew, a lifestyle brand aligned with event’s presenting sponsor, Callaway Golf.



“We couldn’t be happier to become a National Partner of the PGA of Canada and solidify our support across the country,” said G&G Golf’s President Brad German. “Since my father founded the company in 1991 partnering with PGA of Canada Professionals has been one of our core values and I look forward to continuing to develop these relationships with this new partnership.”