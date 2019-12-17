Resorts Continue To Invest in Short Courses: Tiger To Re-Design Pebble Beach Par 3

The short game revolution continues. With golf resorts looking to attract revenue from new streams, a reduced emphasis on “championship-length” courses, and a focus on fun has taken the front stage. Projects like “The Cradle” at Pinehurst Resort and the rise in appreciation for other other modest properties that tend to appeal to a wider range of golfers, is fostering investment at other locations.

The Pebble Beach Company has now partnered with Tiger Woods and his business, TGR Design, to re-design the par three course across from the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. The Peter Hay golf course (named for a former long-time professional at Pebble Beach) has existed since 1957 and has been an incubator for golfers young and old through the years.

“Peter Hay’s founding vision for this course aligns perfectly with TGR Design’s ideals – introducing new players to the game, bringing families together, and providing a fun golf experience for players of all abilities,” said Tiger Woods. “We at TGR Design look forward to building on and enhancing this vision with our redesign, which will incorporate more variety into the hole lengths and shot options, add more puttable areas within the green surrounds and take advantage of the spectacular ocean views.”

“Pebble Beach has always been a special place to me,” added Woods. “It’s an honor for TGR Design and me to partner with Pebble Beach Company to design a new short course at such an iconic location.”

The company says their goal is to bring the short course up to the level of their other four courses in the vicinity and dovetail with the Pebble Beach Golf Academy located across the street. Along with having another food and beverage venue with ocean views, it is meant to serve golfers “of all ages and abilities.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Tiger Woods and TGR Design to transform the Peter Hay site into a world-class short course,” said Bill Perocchi, Chief Executive Officer of Pebble Beach Company. “Tiger Woods and TGR Design are the perfect partners for this project, given Tiger’s commitment to youth golf and experience in developing fun, creative, and playable courses for golfers of all levels.”

The project is expected to take less than a year to complete, with a Grand Reopening targeted for the fall of 2020.