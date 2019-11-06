Golf Industry Members On The Move In Eastern Ontario/Western Quebec

It’s that time of year when the golf season begins to slow down in Eastern Ontario/Western Quebec but the human resources scene heats up as people shift facilities, retire, or move on from the industry.

Some updates (with more to come) in case you are keeping track. With some notes on jobs becoming available as well.

Job Movements

Colin Orr has moved to the Falcon Ridge Golf Club (Ottawa, ON) as the Head Professional.

Malcolm Trickey has announced his retirement from the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club. He has become a Life Professional in the PGA of Canada.

Steve Hall is the new Director of Golf at the Ottawa Athletic Club (Ottawa, Ontario).

Phil Windle is the new General Manager at the Renfrew Golf Club (Renfrew, ON).

Don Westphal is now a Golf Professional at GolfTown (Gatineau, QC).

PGA of Canada member Martin Bertrand (Rockland Golf Club, Rockland, ON) has left the golf industry.

Nicolas Quirion is now the Head Professional at the Hawkesbury Golf & Curling Club (Hawkesbury, ON).

Marc Lacombe is now the Head Professional at the Rockland Golf Club.

Greg Lecky has left the Renfrew Golf Club (Renfrew, ON) to become the Head Professional at the Monterra Golf Club in Collingwood, ON.

Job Openings

Loyalist Golf & Country Club (Bath, ON) is seeking an Associate Golf Professional.

Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club (Ottawa, ON) is seeking an Associate/Assistant Golf Professional.

The Greyhawk Golf Club (Cumberland, ON) is seeking an Assistant Golf Course Superintendent.

Oak Hills Golf Club (Stirling, ON) is hiring Grounds Crew and Front Desk staff for the 2020 season.

GolfTown (Kingston, ON) is seeking part-time sales associates.