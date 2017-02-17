Golf Journalists Award Annual Bursary To Hailey Salvian

Fourth-year Ryerson University journalism student Hailey Salvian has been awarded this year’s Freedom 55 Financial GJAC Journalism Scholarship by the Golf Journalists Association of Canada (GJAC). The association released the news on February 17th.

Salvian has a resume that includes working as a colour commentator/sideline reporter for the Rams Live coverage of men’s volleyball, works as a part-time editorial assistant at the CBC, and has spent time with PostMedia, working at the London Free Press.

A varsity athlete in Cross Country as well as an academic All-Canadian, the journalism major was delighted to learn she was receiving the award.

“To receive this bursary recognizing my work in sports journalism is a huge honour,” said Salvian. “Sports are my greatest passion in life, which is why I’ve chosen this career path. I truly believe that if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life. Not a single story I submitted for this bursary was done because I had to for work, but because I love sports and I love to write. To be recognized for my passion is a wonderful feeling.”

Salvian receives $2,000 from Freedom 55 Financial for her efforts, and is invited to attend GJAC’s annual Writing and Photography Awards ceremony and dinner in July at the historic Mississaugua Golf and Country Club.

“On behalf of Freedom 55 Financial, I’m honoured to award Hailey with this scholarship recognizing her talent and contributions to sports journalism,” said Mike Cunneen, Senior Vice-President, Freedom 55 Financial. “We believe in helping Canadians achieve their goals at every stage of life and we’re proud to be a part of Hailey’s journey as she continues to pursue her passion.”

Salvian impressed judging panel panel with her writing prowess and multimedia skill-set.

“Hailey stood out for her sharp writing skills, versatility and clear devotion to journalism,” said Jason Logan, editor of SCOREGolf Magazine and GJAC Scholarship co-ordinator. “Her application included multiple print, radio and television clips, not only from her time at Ryerson, but from the London Free Press, Toronto Sun, National Post and CBC. That she possesses such an impressive portfolio at such a young age shows both initiative and a real hunger for telling great stories.”