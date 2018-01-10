Golf North Adds Ironwood to Their Stable of Clubs

The Ironwood Golf Club in Exeter, Ontario is the latest golf club to become part of the GolfNorth family of facilities.

The Conestoga, Ontario-based company announced on January 8th that they had entered into an agreement to lease the club on a long term basis, effective January 1st, 2018.

Located un Huron County, it is located about 50 kilometres from London and within a reasonable driving distance to four other GolfNorth properties – The Fox Golf Club (Granton), Cobble Hills Golf Club (Thamesford), Sand Hills Golf Club (Port Franks), and Forest Golf Club & Inn (Forest).

Founded as a nine hole club in 1965, the course grew to eighteen holes in 1990 with the architectural assistance of John. F Robinson. The current clubhouse was added in 2003.

GolfNorth says they will continue to operate the club as a semi-private facility, with membership and public access.

The addition of Ironwood brings the number of course owned or operated by GolfNorth in Canada to thirty-one.