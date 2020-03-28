Golf Ontario Announces Postponements & Provides An Update To Stakeholders

On March 27, Golf Ontario released a video from Executive Director Mike Kelly, along with an update on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It included an agenda of early season events that will now be postponed.
The association has temporarily suspended the process for registration for all event qualifiers and has now officially postponed the following events:
The Junior Boys and Junior Girls Spring Classic (s), Ada McKenzie and the Ontario-Michigan Senior Matches, Men’s Better-Ball Championship, and the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.
The video message from Mike Kelly provided by Golf Ontario:
If you don’t watch the full video then the following remarks from Kelly are relevant points to consider.
“We continue to closely monitor the rapidly changing developments and to try and make the right decisions for the health and safety of not only our organization but also for all of our stakeholders as well.
We also know that things can change daily, if not hourly. Our teams have been working tirelessly to re-work our Championship schedule as new information comes available, and we will continue to closely evaluate our other upcoming Championships to determine the appropriate course of action. Golf Ontario is committed to continuing to communicate these changes in a timely and transparent manner.
We are all in this together and believe golf is well positioned to emerge and thrive when the time is right for Canadians to return to recreational normalcy.”
Mike Kelly, PGA
Executive Director, Golf Ontario