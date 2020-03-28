Golf Ontario Announces Postponements & Provides An Update To Stakeholders

On March 27, Golf Ontario released a video from Executive Director Mike Kelly, along with an update on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It included an agenda of early season events that will now be postponed.

The association has temporarily suspended the process for registration for all event qualifiers and has now officially postponed the following events:

The Junior Boys and Junior Girls Spring Classic (s), Ada McKenzie and the Ontario-Michigan Senior Matches, Men’s Better-Ball Championship, and the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

The video message from Mike Kelly provided by Golf Ontario:

If you don’t watch the full video then the following remarks from Kelly are relevant points to consider.