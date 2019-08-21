Golf Ontario Announces International Field For New Disability Championship

Tottenham, ON – Golf Ontario and Woodington Lake Golf Club are pleased to announce the final field competing in the inaugural Ontario Disability Championship. 29 players have qualified for this exciting event and will be competing for World Ranking Points as outlined by the EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association).

“We are extremely excited to be introducing the first-ever Ontario Disability Championship in 2019,” said Mike Kelly, Executive Director of Golf Ontario. ”Inclusion and Diversity are two very important themes that are central to our strategic plan and we want to ensure we are working with Ontario golf facilities to promote a more inclusive environment. This Ontario Disability Championship is a critical way for us to raise awareness about golfers with disabilities, and to showcase some of the amazing talent at this Championship”, continued Kelly. “We are also thrilled to be welcoming players from both the United States and Finland, to add a truly international flavour to this championship”

Woodington Lake Golf Club will be the official host of the Ontario Disability Championship and Domenic DiGironimo, GM of Woodington Lake, is very happy to be supporting this event.

“Woodington Lake Golf Club is honoured to be hosting the first Ontario Disability Golf Championship, and we are looking forward to having a front seat to witness some amazing golf at this Championship. Our facility is undergoing significant improvements, and we are excited to have the course in peak condition for the Championship,” enthused DiGironimo.

Tony Bennett, President of the European Disability Golf Association, and Head of Disability and Inclusion of the International Golf Federation is also applauding the efforts to introduce this event in Ontario.

“With a growing realization of the health-enhancing benefits of physical activity and social inclusion, golf for the disabled is gaining ground as the sport of choice for an increasing number of individuals with a disability. For those who wish to test their skills against others the golf handicap system and modified rules ensure a level playing field regardless of their ability.” said Bennett.

This event will showcase some of Ontario’s top athletes with disabilities in a provincial championship environment. Focusing on player development, this inclusive event will ensure a proper pathway and better competition opportunity for some of the highest performing athletes with disabilities. This event will be included in the list of events eligible for world ranking points and will see both men and women compete in both low gross and low net categories.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL FIELD LIST for the 2019 Ontario Disability championship

CLICK HERE FOR ROUND 1 TEE TIMES FOR THE 2019 ONTARIO DISABILITY CHAMPIONSHIP

The Ontario Disability Championship will take place on the Legacy Course at Woodington Lake Golf Club on August 24 – 26, 2019. Practice rounds will be on Saturday August 24, followed by Championship rounds on August 25 and 26. Admission is free for attendees who want to see some of these amazing athletes.

More information can be found at www.theontarioopen.ca/disabilitychampionship