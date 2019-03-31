Golf Ontario Announces New Ontario Disability Golf Championship

UXBRIDGE — Today, Golf Ontario announced that it is partnering with official host course Woodington Lake Golf Club to launch the first ever Ontario Disability Golf Championship. The 2019 Championships will take place on August 24 – 26, 2019 at beautiful Woodington Lake Golf Club, in Tottenham, Ontario and will be an exciting new addition to the Ontario amateur golf calendar.

This event will showcase some of Ontario’s top disabled athletes in a provincial championship environment. Focusing on player development, this inclusive event will ensure a proper pathway and better competition opportunity for some of the highest performing disabled athletes. This event will be included in the list of events eligible for world ranking points and will see both men and women compete in both low gross and low net categories.

Mike Kelly, Executive Director of Golf Ontario, is ecstatic to see this event come to fruition following the launch of Golf Ontario’s new strategic plan in December of 2018. “Inclusion and Diversity are two very important themes that are central to our strategic plan. We want to ensure we are working with Ontario golf facilities to promote a more inclusive environment. This Ontario Disability Championship is a critical way for us to raise awareness about golfers with disabilities, and to showcase some of the amazing talent at this Championship. It is particularly exciting that this event will allow participants to accumulate World Ranking Points,” said Kelly.

Woodington Lake Golf Club will be the official host of the Ontario Disability Championship and Domenic DiGironimo, GM of Woodington Lake, is very happy to be supporting this event. “Woodington Lake Golf Club is honoured to be hosting the first Ontario Disability Golf Championship. Our facility is well suited to host the regions’ best disabled athletes for this Championship, and we are looking forward to having a front seat to witness some amazing golf at this Championship,” said an enthused DiGironimo.

Tony Bennett, President of the European Disability Golf Association, and Head of Disability and Inclusion of the International Golf Federation is also applauding the efforts to introduce this event in Ontario. “With a growing realisation of the health-enhancing benefits of physical activity and social inclusion, golf for the disabled is gaining ground as the sport of choice for an increasing number of individuals with a disability. As a still ball game, golf offers even the most profoundly disabled an opportunity to participate and enjoy the thrill of the game. For those who wish to test their skills against others the golf handicap system and modified rules ensures a level playing field regardless of their ability,” said Bennett.

“I offer my congratulations to Golf Ontario for their leadership in bringing to life the Ontario Disability Championship and to the Woodington Lake Golf Club for stepping forward to be the host venue. I am sure all who play in this event will have a wonderful experience, create lasting memories and forge new friendships,” continued Bennett.

The Ontario Disability Championship will feature one practice round and 36 holes of championship stroke-play across four open divisions. There will be a low gross and low net for both women and men. The Championship will be open to all ages and will require participants to have an Official Handicap Index Limit of 28 for men, and 36 for women.

More information about the Ontario Disability Golf Championship, can be found at www.theontarioopen.ca/disabilitychampionship