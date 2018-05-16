Golf Ontario Champion of Champions Titles Decided

(Golf Ontario, Stouffville)– The 2018 Golf Ontario Champion of Champions was held at Spring Lakes Golf Club on Monday, May 14th, 2018. This year was the first year where all categories of Champion of Champions played at the same course on the same day. The categories included men’s, senior men’s, women’s, and senior women’s categories. It has been 14 years since Spring Lakes hosted a provincial championship.

Mike Kelly, Executive Director of Golf Ontario, explained that “We are excited to have held this event at Spring Lakes Golf Club this year highlighting the efforts of exceptional golfers. Having won their respective club championships, these golfers come to the championship playing at an extremely competitive level, today was a great way to highlight the efforts of these golfers”.

In the men’s category, David Lang of Donalda Club finished in 1st -4 for a score of (68) followed by Jake Adams from Thames Valley Golf & Country with -3 (69), while Kyle Gordon of Coppinwood and Dave Bunker of Brampton GC finished -2 with (70).

In the senior men’s category, Christopher Kertsos of York Downs Golf & Country finished -4 with a final score of (68). Robert Gibson of Cedar Brae GC finished 2nd -2(70) and Lars Melander of Hidden Lake GC, Bernie Starchuk of Burlington Golf & Country and Rich Parsons from St. Mary’s Golf & Country had a three-part tie for 3rd -1 (71).

In the senior women’s category, Gail Pimm of Whitevale GC finished +4 (75) for first place, followed by a two-part tie for 2nd place, held by Sandy Byckowski from Brampton GC and Sandra Billyard from Port Colborne Golf & Country with +7 (78).

In the women’s category, Mary Ann Hayward of St. Thomas Golf & Country club finished at par with a 71, followed by Kelsey Sear of York Downs Golf & Country who finished +1 (72). There was a two-part tie third place between Sarah Thompson of Thornhill Club and Jillian A Friyia of Highland Country Club who finished +7 (78).

About the Champion of Champions

Since 2006 the Ontario Women’s Champion of Champions event has been contested annually and features female club champions from Golf Ontario member clubs across the province. Past champions include Brittany Marchand, Stefani Markovich, Julia Hodgson, Elizabeth Tong and Mary Ann Hayward.

The Senior Women’s Champion of Champions made its debut in 2015 and has been played in conjunction with the Women’s Champion of Champions for the past two years. Kathy Pilkey is the only other past champion.

The Ontario Men’s Champion of Champions was first contested in 1946 and features men’s club champions from Golf Ontario member clubs across the province. Past champions of the event include Ontario Golf Hall of Fame members Bill Morland, Gerry Kesselring, Warren Sye, and Stu Hamilton, as well as Big Break Indian Wells champion David Byrne.

The Ontario Senior Men’s Champion of Champions was first contested in 1970 and features senior men’s club champions age 55 and over from Golf Ontario member clubs across the province. Past champions include Nick Weslock, Ed Ervasti and Patrick Suraj, who won the event a record six-times.

2018 is the first year that all categories of the event were combined and held on one day at one location, this year, that location was Spring Lakes Golf Club.

For more information, including the final leaderboard for all of the categories visit:

Men’s: https://gao.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/gao18/event/gao1831/index.htm

Senior Men’s: https://gao.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/gao18/event/gao1832/index.htm

Women’s: https://gao.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/gao18/event/gao1836/index.htm

Senior Women’s: https://gao.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/gao18/event/gao1835/index.htm