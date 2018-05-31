Golf Ontario Junior Golf Drive and Gala Raises Over $97,000

(Golf Ontario) Stouffville, Ontario – On Monday, May 28th 2018, Golf Ontario ran the 7th annual Junior Golf Drive and Gala at the beautiful Granite Golf Club. This event is Golf Ontario’s single biggest fundraiser of the year, with the proceeds going to Junior Golf in Ontario and the day was a huge success, raising over $97,000. Funding from this event will go to support key programs like Golf in Schools, Future Links driven by Acura, and Team Ontario.

The sold-out day began with 32 foursomes hitting the immaculately conditioned Granite Golf Club under perfect weather conditions with temperatures staying in the mid to high 20’s for the entire round. Golfers were treated to many on course competitions and activities, including the option of using the drives of Team Ontario members on 5 different holes.

Following golf, attendees were treated to a gala evening component for the first time. A cocktail

reception was help in the Granite Golf Club clubhouse, and this was followed by a delicious dinner and world-class entertainment. The Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Mark Zecchino from Golf Talk Canada. David Merry performed his unique brand of comedy/magic at the reception and then Dave Hemstad brought the house down with a hilarious comedy routine to cap the evening off.

Other participants for the Golf Ontario Junior Golf Drive and Gala included current Team Ontario

members that participated both on-course, and during the evening. As well, special guest, LPGA Tour Player and Team Canada Player Brittany Marchand, attended the event, and hit drives from the 6th tee during the tournament. She also spoke at the evening event and was thankful for the beneficial impact that Team Ontario and golf has had on her life. She remembers the pivotal moments in her life that have made her into a better person “All the experiences add up, I thank Team Ontario for helping me get to where I am today”.

Golf Ontario would like to thank all the sponsors of the Junior Golf Drive and Gala, as well as everyone who attended the event on Monday. Key sponsors included Golf Talk Canada, Play Golf Myrtle Beach, RBC, Baka Wireless, TaylorMade, Adidas Golf, and Greybrook Realty Partners Inc. We would also like to thank Granite Golf Club for allowing us to host the Junior Golf Drive and Gala at their fantastic facility. It took all of these contributions to make this event the success it was, and the true beneficiary will be Junior Golf in Ontario.