Golf Ontario Junior Golf Fundraiser Exceeds Goals

(Via Golf Ontario) Stouffville, Ontario – On Monday, May 27th, Golf Ontario held their 8th annual Junior Golf Drive and Gala at the beautiful Granite Golf Club. The event is Golf Ontario’s single biggest fundraiser of the year, with the proceeds going to Junior Golf in Ontario, and with beautiful weather, smiling faces, and delicious food, the day was a resounding success.

In 2018, the event raised just over $93,000. 2019 turned out to be even better as the projected funds raised are more than $101,000, surpassing the goal of 100,000. Funding from this event will go to support key programs like Golf in Schools, Future Links, Driven by Acura, and Team Ontario.



The sold-out day began with lunch and drinks, followed by 32 foursomes hitting the beautifully conditioned Granite Golf Club under perfect weather conditions. With temperatures staying in the low to mid 20’s for the entire round, there were no complaints around the course. Players were also treated to many on course competitions and activities, including the option of using the drives of Team Ontario members on several different holes.

Charlie Rymer was a special guest (Photo: Golf Ontario)

Following golf, attendees were treated to a gala event at the Granite Golf Club clubhouse. This included a cocktail reception with some memorable silent auction items and was followed by a delicious dinner, a guest appearance by special guest Garrett Rank, and world-class entertainment from ex PGA Tour player Charlie Rymer.



The evening and award ceremony were all hosted by TSN anchor Natasha Staniszewski, who ended the night thanking all the participants who came to enjoy the wonderful day. “Thank you so much to everyone for coming to this event,” said Staniszweski. “As a new golfer, this was so inspirational for me to be here today and see everyone try to grow the game.”

Executive Director of Golf Ontario Mike Kelly also gave thanks to all the participants and guests. “None of this would be possible without everyone here,” said Kelly. “We surpassed our goal because of all of your generosity.”

Golf Ontario would like to thank all the sponsors of the Junior Golf Drive and Gala, as well as everyone who attended the event on Monday. Key sponsors included Play Golf Myrtle Beach, Taylor Made, Adidas Golf, RBC, Golf Talk Canada, and General Mills. We would also like to thank Granite Golf Club and its staff for allowing us to host the event at their course, and for making this day possible.

To see photos from the day, CLICK HERE



www.thegolfgala.ca