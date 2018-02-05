Golf Ontario Lines Up Partnership To Support Junior Golf Drive

UXBRIDGE—Golf Ontario and Golf Talk Canada are excited to announce a new sponsor to help support golf in Ontario. PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com, the official website of the Myrtle Beach golf community, will become a key marketing partner of both Golf Ontario and Golf Talk Canada.

“Golf Ontario is excited to welcome PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com as a key travel partner for our organization.” said Mike Kelly, Golf Ontario Executive Director. “Myrtle Beach is a very attractive destination for our Ontario golfers, and we look forward to partnering together to provide opportunities for our golfers to experience this fantastic golf destination.

“Golf Talk Canada is also thrilled to partner with PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com”, said Mark Zecchino, Executive Producer and Host of Golf Talk Canada. “Myrtle Beach holds a special place for me, it was my first ever golf vacation, and a place that I have visited with friends and family since I was 13 years old. We look forward to helping golfers across Canada learn more about this destination and we are also very excited about using this partnership to contribute funds to Golf Ontario’s Junior Golf Drive and Gala supporting Junior Golf Development in Ontario.”

“Golf Ontario is a great organization that helps build the game of golf in Ontario, and Golf Talk Canada is Canada’s only national golf talk program. This partnership allows us to connect with two of the strongest golf organizations in the country,” said Bill Golden, CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions, the agency responsible for promoting Myrtle Beach as a golf destination.

“Myrtle Beach is a logical travel destination for Ontario golfers. Myrtle Beach also offers an array of other activities from great shopping and restaurants, to beaches and fishing” added Golden.

The basis of the sponsorship will see PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com become a travel partner to Golf Ontario and a media and content partner to Golf Talk Canada. Funding from this deal will help support Golf Ontario’s Junior Golf Drive and Gala to be held on May 28th at Granite Golf Club in Stouffville.