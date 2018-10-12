Golf Ontario Names 2018 Scholarship Recipients

UXBRIDGE – Since 1994, Golf Ontario has proudly provided financial assistance to very deserving student golfers throughout Ontario who are continuing their education at the post-secondary level. This scholarship program, made possible with the support of Golf Ontario’s corporate partners and sponsors, allows Golf Ontario to award multiple scholarships each year that support these student golfers and their post-secondary education dreams.

Back in 2016, Golf Ontario celebrated a special milestone as the association surpassed $500,000 in scholarship funds awarded since the program’s inception. Two years later in 2018, Golf Ontario is proud to announce that $566,000 in total has now been awarded to hundreds of deserving recipients.

To be eligible for one of the Golf Ontario awards or scholarships, recipients have maintained at least a 75% academic average, are enrolled in a post-secondary institution, are members of Golf Ontario and actively involved in the game of golf.

In 2018, Golf Ontario is thrilled to have selected another 10 deserving student golfers who will receive funding to help with their post-secondary studies and to pursue their future career dreams. The list of recipients is extremely impressive, and Golf Ontario is excited to follow these students. Golf Ontario is very proud to announce the following 2018 Golf Ontario scholarship recipients.

Craig Revell Scholarship:

Cynthia Zhao Clublink Member Hofstra University

Christine Fisher Memorial Student Award:

Arrington Bard Guelph Lakes G&CC University of Waterloo

Ken McKenzie Award:

Justin Grant Heron Point Golf Links Queen’s University

Helena Harbridge Scholarship:

Owen Dick Scarboro G&CC Barton College

Golf Ontario Scholarship:

Tyler Lam Bayview G&CC Western University

Ryan McLay Golf Ontario Public Player Saint Mary’s University

Matthew Cholod Oshawa G&CC Northern Illinois University

Nicholas Marchese Beacon Hall GC/Caledon Woods GC Palm Beach Atlantic University

Ethan Siebert Lookout Point G&CC Defiance College

Benjamin Lowe Glengarry G&CC Bishops University

Benjamin Baker Hylands GC Queen’s University

Golf Ontario would like to congratulate the 2018 recipients and wish them the best in their post-secondary studies.

It’s never too early to start thinking about applying for next year either. Please visit here to learn more about the process and the benefits of Golf Ontario Scholarships.