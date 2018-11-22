Golf Ontario Names Team Ontario Members For 2019

UXBRIDGE, Ontario —Golf Ontario is proud to announce the latest highly skilled members of Team Ontario which will contain eight returnees alongside six new faces. The 2019 team will be represented with an even split of seven boys and seven girls.

Returning to the team in 2019 are: Markham’s Hailey McLaughlin (IG Ontario Juvenile (U17) Champion), Mississauga’s Robbie Latter, Aurora’s Vanessa Chychrun, Markham’s Victoria Zheng, Caledon’s Raesa Sheikh, Tilbury’s Hailey Katona, and from Waterloo, Dylan Henderson and Bennett Ruby.

New faces to this year’s team on the boys’ side are Mississauga’s Thomas Latter (brother of Robbie), Newmarket’s Jeffrey Fang, Mississauga’s Peter Blazevic and North York’s Gerry Mei. As for the girls, new to the squad are North York’s Ashley Chow and Oakville’s Alexis McMurray.

Reggie Millage, entering his sixth season as Head Provincial Coach, leads the coaching staff. Strength and Conditioning Coach Nick Martichenko, and Mental Skills Coach Charles Fitzsimmons will join him once again this year.

The team will continue to train throughout the winter at Peak Performance Golf in Vaughan. They will also have a series of winter camps, December in Florida, California in February and Myrtle Beach in March.

“Golf Ontario is very impressed with the depth of talent on this year’s team, it really speaks to the work and support of players and coaches at the club and development centre level,” said Mallory Dayman, Golf Ontario Manager of Sport. “I am really excited about the opportunities built out for the team over the winter to help get them prepared for a great summer of competition and hopefully some fantastic results,” added Dayman.

2019 Team Ontario