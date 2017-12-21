Golf Ontario Releases First 2018 Schedule Details

UXBRIDGE, ON – Golf Ontario is excited to announce its 2018 tournament schedule featuring the best provincial championships in the country hosted at some of Ontario’s finest golf courses.

Heading into its 96th season, the Golf Ontario tournament schedule will be highlighted by the addition of member/guest events, the Ontario Summer Games and the Men’s and Women’s Amateur Championships.

“Golfers in Ontario will have no shortage of opportunities to compete next summer,” said John Lawrence, Manager of Competitions. “Through the feedback of our members we are pleased to add some new championships and changes to our existing tournaments. I would like to thank our member clubs as a schedule of this magnitude could not have been done with out their support.”

The championship season officially begins on May 10th with the Men’s Better-Ball hosted annually at Toronto’s Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Next season will also mark the playing of the Ontario Summer Games, as golfers will compete for the gold medal. The games will be hosted by the City of London and Thames Valley Golf Club will welcome golfers August 3-5.

Of course all eyes will be on the Investors Group Ontario Men’s and Women’s Amateur Championships. The men will return to the historic St. Thomas Golf Club (July 10-13) for the first time since Masters Champion Mike Weir’s victory in 1992. Meanwhile, the Ontario Women’s Amateur will come together with the Mid-Am competition and embark on beautiful Seguin Valley Golf Club in Parry Sound, which will host the event for the first time.

New to the schedule will be the addition of provincial Member/Guest Championships for both men and women providing a bonus opportunity to those winning their clubs member/guest championship. “After an overwhelming response from our member clubs we decided to add another playing opportunity for golfers in Ontario,” said Lawrence. “These member/guest events will provide a fun yet competitive environment for golfers of all skill levels.”

The complete schedule including tournament formats and entry eligibility will be available February 1st, 2018 when tournament registration opens. Early bird pricing will be available depending on tournament entry deadlines.

For more information or comments on the tournament schedule please contact John Lawrence at jlawrence@gao.ca.

To see the preliminary Golf Ontario Championship and Qualifier Schedule – follow this link