Golf Ontario Rules Workshops Continue

Are you rules ready? That’s the question for many as the new Rules of Golf came into effect on January 1, 2019.

To help facilitate education about the new code, Golf Ontario, in concert with the Golf Canada Rules Education Program, is offering Rules Workshops around the province for both Level 1 and Level 2.

Some of these workshops have already taken place this Spring but there are still many of them slated for various locations. They include Kingston, Ottawa, North Bay, Galt, and Cobourg.

For more information, dates, and locations see the Golf Ontario website.