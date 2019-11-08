Golf Ontario Names 2020 Team Ontario

(Golf Ontario) UXBRIDGE, ON — Golf Ontario is extremely proud to announce the 2020 Team Ontario squad, featuring many of the best young golfers in the province. Four members will return from the 2019 team, and they will be joined by ten fresh faces and Team Ontario members.

The four returnees are Alexis McMurray, Glen Abbey GC, Peter Blazevic, Greystone GC, Thomas Latter, Credit Valley G&CC and Jeffrey Fang, Station Creek GC.

Five new members will join McMurray and one other familiar face to make up the female contingent of Team Ontario. Making her return to Team Ontario following a year with Team Canada’s Junior Girls’ squad is Sarah Beqaj, Toronto GC. New team members in 2020 will include, Bo Brown, Glen Abbey GC, Katie Cranston, Oakville GC, Nicole Gal, Oakville GC, Sarah Gallagher, Blue Springs GC and Ontario Junior Girls Match Play Champion Ella Weber, Rattlesnake Point GC.

Fresh faces on the boys side include Canadian Juvenile Boys Champion Luke DelGobbo, Lookout Point GC, Michael Ikejiani, Barrie CC, Ben MacLean, St. Catherine’s G&CC and Ontario Junior Boys Champion Ashton McCulloch, Cataraqui GC.

Team Ontario’s training is lead by Head Provincial Coach, PGA of Canada Class “A” professional Reggie Millage. With a focus on the team’s vision, mission and values aimed at inspiring lifelong excellence Millage will work to help team members grow as golfers while also instilling habits that will lead to success throughout life. Additional support from the Integrated Support Team comprised of Dr. Nick Martichenko; Strength & Conditioning Coach and Charles Fitzsimmons; Sport Psychologist, will help enhance the athletes’ skills through fitness, nutrition and development of the mental side of the game.

“Golf Ontario is very pleased to have such an incredible group of athletes on this year’s team. Each of them exemplifies the hard work, dedication and talent, it takes to perform at a high level as well as the importance of training and support they have received from their coaches and families,” said Mallory Dayman, Golf Ontario Manager, Sport. “The buzz throughout the Team has everyone excited to dive into our winter training program and in turn see some amazing competitive results this coming season,” added Dayman.

With a heavy focus on training and athlete development, the Team Ontario program has been built to maximize the success of these athletes. Peak Performance in Vaughan will remain as Team Ontario’s primary indoor off season training facility. Additionally, the team will travel to beautiful Myrtle Beach to conduct four separate warm weather week-long camps throughout the winter. The Golf Ontario/Play Golf Myrtle Beach partnership has been enhanced this year to provide training facilities and course access for the team that will be a critical piece of the off-season training regimen. “Play Golf Myrtle Beach is thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with Golf Ontario by hosting Team Ontario winter training camps. Our world class courses and facilities are a great fit for these talented juniors and their families,” said Golf Tourism Solutions CEO Bill Golden.

Congratulations to all of this year’s team members. Golf Ontario, along with our members, volunteers and partners look forward to cheering the team on throughout the 2020 competitive season.



Full bios and competitive highlights can be found here.