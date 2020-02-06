Registration Now Open For Golf Ontario Tournaments

It might still be February but the competitive golf season is just around the corner. One thing that always marks that is opening of registration for tournaments conducted by the respective golf associations.

The Golf Association of Ontario announced today that they are now taking entries for their 2020 events. It is always best to act fast as many fill up quickly. That is particularly important if you are trying to play a qualifier at a specific location.

You can find the full 2020 Golf Ontario Calendar and links to registration at this link.