Golf Ontario Honours Volunteers at Appreciation Day

(via Golf Ontario) UXBRIDGE — The lifeblood of Golf Ontario has always been our volunteers. The amazing work they do allows us to run events and provide the services we offer. On October 1, from Wyndance Golf Club in Uxbridge, those volunteers were thanked greatly at the annual Volunteer Appreciation Day. The volunteers enjoyed breakfast, meet and greet with staff and an awards show with the presentation of the Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Dick Grimm Distinguished Service Award, and Honorary Life Director Award. Afterwards those that wanted to were treated to golf at the immaculate Wyndance GC.

“On behalf of Golf Ontario, I personally want to thank each and every one of our volunteers,” said Golf Ontario Executive Director Mike Kelly. “Without each and every one of our volunteers our events simply don’t happen. Often it can go overlooked how important volunteers are to an organization and I personally know how much passion, effort, caring and time goes into volunteering for Golf Ontario. Thank you on behalf of all the staff and golfers for everything you do.”

2018 Volunteer of the Year – Mike O’Neill

The Golf Ontario Volunteer of the Year Award has been designed to recognize and honor a Golf Ontario volunteer who has demonstrated outstanding performance and contributions while preserving the integrity and traditions of the game.

This year’s recipient is Mike O’Neill, who has volunteered since 2010. O’Neill started as a Tournament Official and quickly achieved his Rules certification. He is currently a Rules Official and Course Rater who dedicates 45+ days each season and is always willing to fill in when and where needed. He also has taken on the Senior Rules role the last few years at championships, in which he has excelled at demonstrating a commitment to GO’s values. Both staff and volunteers really enjoy working with him.

The Dick Grimm Distinguished Service Award – Bob Heath and Lorry Moffatt

The Dick Grimm Distinguished Service Award is considered the highest honor recognizing individual service to the game of golf in Ontario. The award is named after Richard H. Grimm, who was affectionately known as “Mr. Canadian Open” for his service to the event from 1965 to 1993. Golf Ontario’s Dick Grimm Distinguished Service Award recognizes an individual’s meritorious service as a volunteer. Recipients of this award embody the principles of integrity, dignity and commitment, which are central to the volunteer experience and to Mr. Grimm’s persona.

Our first recipient is Lorry Moffatt, a past GO Director who has been a rules official for more than 17 years and is always willing to fill in when and where needed. Moffatt also is a mentor to new volunteers and rules officials always displaying the GO’s mission and values. In addition, he supports local tours and CJGA events while committing 25+ days for Golf Ontario, his idea of cutting back his schedule.

The second Distinguished Service Award winner is Bob Heath, a volunteer of 15 years which includes course rating and a team leader. Also he’s been instrumental in his roles and as a GAT member under handicap & course rating. Bob’s passion and expertise has been crucial in developing the CR certification process over the past 4 years. He took a strong lead in writing tests and answers, defining levels, and providing valuable feedback on changes to the process. He committed a significant amount of time to this valuable project and we couldn’t have achieved where we are today without him. He also teaches provincial course rating seminars to teach new raters the fundamentals of course rating.

Honorary Life Director Award – Ivy Steinberg

Honorary Life Directors are recognized for their outstanding achievements through their involvement as a Committee and Board Member. This year, the award went to Ivy Steinberg, an individual who has made tremendous contributions to the association and golf in the province.

Ivy has a long history with Golf Ontario including being on the Board of Directors from 2012 to 2018. She also served as a director on various committees: Human Resources, Nominating and Sport Development. Ivy also chaired the Jr. Golf Drive for 3 years, helping to increase net revenue considerably. As a golfer, she has been very active in the community as a player and volunteer at her club serving in the past as a ladies’ captain, board and committee member.

Golf Ontario would like to congratulate all of the award winners and send a special thank you to all of the Golf Ontario volunteers who make everything the association does possible.

