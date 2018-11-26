Golf Ontario’s Mike Kelly On Their 2019-2022 Strategic Plan

This past Friday representatives of Golf Ontario held a small preview event to share the 2019-2022 Strategic Plan for Golf In Ontario. The entire plan document was released today.

The all-encompassing outline entitled “Toward a Nation Golfing” lays out the approach Golf Ontario will take as the Provincial Sports Organization. The major emphasis will be on creating partnerships and alignments to address the many aspects of the game in a province with more than 13 million people and 800 golf courses. It’s is a tremendous challenge and they are the first to admit that they cannot do it alone.

Golf Ontario’s Executive Director, Mike Kelly, took some time to speak with Flagstick/Ontario Golf News on the plan and some of its key elements.

Mike Kelly of Golf Ontario, on the 2019-2022 Strategic Plan For Golf In Ontario

If you would like to download and read the document you can do so here.