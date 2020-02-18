Golf Québec Annual General Meeting On Horizon

The Annual General Meeting for Golf Québec will take place this coming Saturday, February 22nd.

It is a key gathering for the association as it marks the start of their centennial year, having been formed in 1920.

Vallée du Richelieu Golf Club in Sainte-Julie (Québec) will play host to the occasion at 3:00 p.m., where the financials for 2019 will be released and the slate of Directors for their Board will be formally announced for 2020.

As part of the ceremonies the Golfers of the Year for 2019 will be recognized, as will be various volunteers.

Their 2020 Tournament Schedule has already been published and Registration will open on March 2. You can find the schedules at this link.