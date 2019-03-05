Golf Québec Appoints Denis Loiselle as President

The new President of Golf Québec is long-time volunteer Denis Loiselle. The appointment became official on March 2nd in Montréal during the 98th Annual General Meeting of the association.

Loiselle, a member of the St-Anicet Golf Club since 1976 has been a volunteer in the golf industry for almost two decades. After service as the Club Captain at St-Anicet he joined up with the provincial association as a Director in the Montréal in 2000. By 20008 he has ascended to the Presidency, a role his still fulfills.

As a representative of the Montréal region, Denis Loiselle was elected as Chairman of the Regional Association Council (RAC) in 2009 and 2010. As such, he was also appointed to the Golf Québec Board of Directors. The new provincial President also was a Director of the Federation from 2014 to 2016 as Regional President, and once again as Chairman of the RAC and Treasurer of the corporation since 2017.

Denis Loiselle is no stranger to volunteer involvement. He was a Board member in a Caisse Populaire Desjardins, President and Lieutenant Governor of the Valleyfield Optimist Club, and founding President of AJSO (Alternative Jeunesse du Suroît), a corporation that provides support to young offenders.

“Since a few years, now, we are witnessing the successful results of our development programs. From the Golf in Schools program to Golf-études, our initiatives are contributing to stimulating interest for our sport towards our youth. As a matter of fact, more young Québec golfers are appointed to the Team Canada program every year. This is highly motivating,” explained Denis Loiselle.

“As well, the collaboration spirit that has been gathering the Québec golf industry associations in the past years, as part of the Standing Committee, made it possible to deliver collective projects such as the Golf Summit and the Get Out, Play Golf campaign. Golf Québec is a leader on this committee and we will continue on that path,” concluded the new President.

The Board of Directors led by Mr. Loiselle in 2019 will be composed of:

Stéphane Dubé (Vice-President), Pinegrove

Louise Patry (Secretary), Beaconsfield

Frédéric St-Germain (Treasurer), Rosemère, PGA of Canada

Martin Ducharme, Domaine Château-Bromont, Association des clubs de golf du Québec

Ève Gaudet, Montcalm, Association des clubs de golf du Québec

François Gagnon, Ste-Flore, Regional Association Council

Édouard Rivard, Royal Québec

Michel Dell’Anniello, Vallée du Richelieu

Sonia Houde, Le Blainvillier

Kimberly Nadeau, Les Cèdres

Dominic Racine, PGA of Canada

Robert Bissonnette (ex-officio), Rivermead

-With files from Golf Québec