Golf Quebec Conducts Pee-Wee and Bantam Classic

Club de golf Le Grand Portneuf, located just west of Quebec City, welcomed some of the best young golfers in Golf Québec over the May 25/26 weekend. The playing of the Pee-Wee and Bantam Classic in Pont-Rouge was the first stop on the 2019 Junior Provincial Tour presented by Daigneau and in collaboration with Turkish Airlines.

Sixty golfers competed across three divisions with the titles going to Antoine Carrier (bantam boys), Lydia St-Pierre (bantam girls), and Emile Lebrun (pee-wee boys).

Carrier surprised even himself with the win. He was competing in a tournament for the very first time. The Sherbrooke golfer showed some nerves with an opening 82 but turned thing around with a remarkable final round of 72 to earn the crown. The best round of the tournament for the entire field helped him win his Boys’ Bantam Division.

“For a first tournament, this is quite an achievement,” mentioned Normand Nadon, Tournament Assistant at Golf Québec.

Just one stroke back of Carrier in second place was Félix Poulin (Sainte-Marie) who posted rounds of 78 and 77. Slipping into third was Christophe Archambault (Le Mirage) of Repentigny with a 158 total for the weekend.

Lydia St-Pierre of nearby Lévis was tops in the Bantam Girls’ Division. Like Carrier, she started out slowly, with an 84, and backed it up with a stronger round, in this case, a 78, to win the title.

Just behind her were two Eastern Ontario golfers, Antonio Ho of Kanata Golf Club and Carlee Meilleur (The Landings Golf Club) who picked up 2nd and 3rd place with totals of 165 and 166, respectively.

Up in the Pee-Wee Division, the one round tournament saw a victory by Emile Lebrun. The Repentigny resident, who plays out of Club de Golf de l’Île de Montréal, bettered his third-place finish from last year courtesy of a round of 79.

That was two strokes better than Zach Pageau of Pinegrove Golf Club who settled for second place. There was a three-way tie for 3rd place between Charly Pinel (Lévis), Atlas Ibit (GreyHawk) and Andy Mac (Pinegrove).

The next Golf Québec junior tournament will take place on June 15 and 16 when the Glendale Golf Course will be host to the Assante Optimiste Classic.

Final Leaderboards