Golf & Resort Management Classes back in Session at McMaster Centre for Continuing Education

Hamilton, ON – Classes are back in session at McMaster University’s Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) in their online golf and resort management program. Online classes in Golf Club Governance and Human Resources Management for Golf Operations start September 10 through November 4, 2018

Through its unique online delivery platform, McMaster University CCE prides itself on “bringing the business of golf to you,” for adult learners interested in a career in the golf industry. McMaster University CCE offers the only university diploma in Golf & Resort Management in Canada. Students who complete all ten courses will receive a Diploma in Golf & Resort Management from McMaster University and an industry certification from the Golf Management Institute of Canada (GMIC).

McMaster’s first course offering is Golf Club Governance. This course explores the dynamics of boards and committees in a golf facility and the oversight and direction they provide to running an effective golf operation. Board structures in a private course setting will be discussed as will decision-making processes and board and committee dynamics. Club strategy and policy matters will be explored as well as the role of golf associations in the golf industry.

The course instructor is Mr. George Pinches, an industry expert in club governance and former Chief Operating Officer of the Hamilton Golf & Country Club, home of the 2019 and 2023 RBC Canadian Opens. The cost of the course is $689.00 CDN.

McMaster’s second course offering is Human Resources Management for Golf Operations. This course focuses on the professional application of human resource management practices as they pertain to the golf industry. All aspects of people management will be covered, including hiring, compensation, training and development, health and safety, performance management, and employment law.

The course will be taught by HR expert Rouzbeh Vatanchi and costs $689.00 CDN.

The McMaster University Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) has inspired people to discover and achieve through lifelong learning since 1931. Students are provided the flexibility and convenience of courses offered at night, on weekends, and online. With more than 200 courses and workshops available, McMaster CCE is one of Canada’s largest and leading providers of academic certificate and diploma programs, professional development education, and corporate training.

For more information about the program contact 1-800-463-6223 or golfmgmt@mcmaster.ca