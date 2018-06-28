Golf Science Lab Podcast: 3 Common Golf Stats Myths that HURT your scores w/ Mark Broadie

Golf stats.

Your hear about them all the time.

We share them, compare them, and often judge our skills by them. But which stats are legitimate measurements of our ability and which ones can help us to improve?

There is no better person to talk to about the subject than Mark Broadie, the inventor of Strokes Gained, a way to measure golf shot success that has proven revolutionary all the way to the PGA TOUR.

Golf Science Lab host Cordie Walker recently sat down with Broadie to discuss the stats that matter in golf, and why they do.

We are sure you will find it to be an insightful listen.

